The Awww-Inducing Cameo In "Spider-Man: Homecoming" You Probably Missed

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) supplies Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with a super-high tech suit, complete with an artificial intelligence system that the high schooler names Karen.
Karen grows into being more than a mere guidance system for Peter — soon, she becomes his confidant.
She's actually very similar to J.A.R.V.I.S., the artificial intelligence system that Tony relied on for everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with 2008's Iron Man.
Not only was J.A.R.V.I.S. the voice inside of Tony's suit, but he was also the master of his mansion and, de facto, his conscience.
When a more powerful A.I. creation named Ultron (James Spader) destroyed J.A.R.V.I.S. in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony couldn't bear to part with his computerized BFF. So, he created Vision, a synthetic home for J.A.R.V.I.S. that's powered by an Infinity Stone.
And in making the character flesh, Paul Bettany, who voiced J.A.R.V.I.S. since 2008, appeared on screen for the first time in a Marvel movie.
Which is why it's so perfect that Jennifer Connelly, who is married to Bettany in real life, provides the voice for Karen in Spider-Man: Homecoming!
Connelly is no stranger to the MCU either: She previously played Betty Ross in Ang Lee's 2003 Hulk.
But since Lee's incarnation of The Hulk isn't considered modern day MCU canon, perhaps Karen could one day find a similar route to the screen and give Vision the sweet, sweet loving he so clearly longs for.