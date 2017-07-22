Sections

It's "About Time" A Movie Like "Wonder Woman" Was A Massive Hit

From one wonder woman to another.

Posted on
Jarett Wieselman
Jarett Wieselman
BuzzFeed News Reporter
BrittanyBerkowitz
BrittanyBerkowitz
BuzzFeed News Producer

Sigourney Weaver has built a celebrated career by playing powerful and resilient characters.

Sigourney Weaver at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2017.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2017.

There's Ripley in the Alien franchise.

20th Century Fox

Dian Fossey in Gorillas in the Mist.

Universal

Dana Barrett in both Ghostbusters films.

Columbia Pictures

And Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar, just to name a few.

20th Century Fox

She's currently promoting her newest role in forthcoming series Marvel's The Defenders, in which she plays another intriguing character, the mysterious Alexandra.

Weaver with the cast of Marvel's The Defenders in BuzzFeed's Comic-Con suite on July 21.
Corina Marie for BuzzFeed News

Weaver with the cast of Marvel's The Defenders in BuzzFeed's Comic-Con suite on July 21.

Speaking with BuzzFeed News about her storied career during San Diego Comic-Con this week, Weaver commented on the history-making runaway success of Wonder Woman.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros / Via giphy.com

Wonder Woman is a character cut from the same cloth as so many of the iconic women Weaver has played and the actor said she couldn't be more thrilled about the film's success.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Stay tuned for more from Sigourney Weaver's interview with BuzzFeed News...

Jarett Wieselman is a senior entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Wieselman writes about and reports on the television industry.

Contact Jarett Wieselman at jarett.wieselman@buzzfeed.com.

Brittany Berkowitz is a producer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact BrittanyBerkowitz at brittany.berkowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

