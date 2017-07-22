Share On link Share On link

Sigourney Weaver at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2017.

Sigourney Weaver has built a celebrated career by playing powerful and resilient characters.

There's Ripley in the Alien franchise.

Dian Fossey in Gorillas in the Mist .

Dana Barrett in both Ghostbusters films.

And Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar , just to name a few.

Weaver with the cast of Marvel's The Defenders in BuzzFeed's Comic-Con suite on July 21.

She's currently promoting her newest role in forthcoming series Marvel's The Defenders , in which she plays another intriguing character, the mysterious Alexandra.

Stay tuned for more from Sigourney Weaver's interview with BuzzFeed News...

Jarett Wieselman is a senior entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Wieselman writes about and reports on the television industry. Contact Jarett Wieselman at jarett.wieselman@buzzfeed.com.

Brittany Berkowitz is a producer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact BrittanyBerkowitz at brittany.berkowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.