TVAndMovies

The Best Of The Worst Are Back To Brawl On MTV’s "The Challenge"

Watch the trailer for The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, only on BuzzFeed!

Jarett Wieselman
Over the course of 29 seasons, MTV's The Challenge has pitted men vs. women, heroes vs. villains, and family vs. family — but for Season 30, the most influential reality show in history is getting down and dirty by bringing back the most ruthless players ever, to compete against each other.

Renecervantes

Beginning July 18, Aneesa, Johnny "Bananas," Cara Maria, Camila, Cory, CT, Darrell, Derrick, Jemmye, and Veronica will be just a few of the brutes trying to win $1 million on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30.

MTV

And BuzzFeed is the only place you can see the exclusive trailer!

Here's the full cast breakdown for The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30!

Amanda Garcia (Are You The One? Season 3) Chris Ammon “Ammo” Hall (The Real World: Go Big or Go Home)Aneesa Ferreira (The Real World: Chicago) Ashley Mitchell (The Real World: Ex-plosion)Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Real World: Key West)Britni Nicol (Are You The One? Season 3)Camila Nakagawa (Spring Break Challenge)Cara Maria Sorbello (The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2)Cory Wharton (The Real World: Ex-plosion)Chris "CT" Tamburello (The Real World: Paris) Dario Medrano (Are You The One? Season 2)Darrell Taylor (Road Rules: Campus Crawl) Derrick Henry (Are You The One? Season 5)Derrick Kosinski (Road Rules: X-treme) Devin Walker (Are You The One? Season 3)Hunter Barfield (Are You The One? Season 3)Jemmye Carroll (The Real World: New Orleans)Jenna Compono (The Real World: Ex-plosion)Jordan Wisely (The Real World: Portland) Kailah Casillas (The Real World: Go Big or Go Home)LaToya Jackson (The Real World: St. Thomas)Leroy Garrett (The Real World: Las Vegas)Marie Roda (The Real World: St. Thomas)Nelson Thomas (Are You The One? Season 3)Nicole Ramos (The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines)Shane Raines (The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines)Simone Kelly (Are You The One? Season 1) Tony Raines (The Real World: Skeletons)Tori Deal (Are You The One? Season 4)Veronica Portillo (Road Rules: Semester at Sea) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV

Are you excited?

MTV

BuzzFeed's Oral History of MTV's The Challenge

