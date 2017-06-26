Sections

TVAndMovies

Here's What Sasha Velour Would've Done If She Performed "Stronger" On The "Drag Race" Finale

America's Next Drag Superstar talks about the night she won the crown and what could have been.

Posted on
Jarett Wieselman
Jarett Wieselman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Friday night, Sasha Velour beat Trinity Taylor, Shea Coulee, and Peppermint to be crowned America's Next Drag Super Star during the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 finale.

VH1

She claimed the title thanks to a pair of soon-to-be iconic lip sync performances: first, a rose petal-infused rendition of Whitney Houston's "So Emotional"...

Then she unmasked during a powerful interpretation of "It's Not Right But It's Okay," again, by Madame Houston.

Thanks to a new Drag Race finale format where a spinning wheel decided who would lip sync which songs, there was a chance Sasha could have been asked to perform "Stronger" by Britney Spears instead of "So Emotional" — a possibility, she revealed on Instagram, she was also ready for.

"So emotional. So F*CKING EMOTIONAL 😭 😍 photo by @britterst moments before spinning the wheel of fortune (I had a completely different reveal strapped to my thigh in case I got "stronger"). Dress by @florencedlee (stoned and fringed by #houseofvelour), rose-bowl (aka wig) by @wigsandgrace, gloves by @wingweftgloves 👑💎"

"I had scissors strapped to my thigh and I was going to cut the wig until I was bald — to be stronger as a bald queen at the end," Sasha said on BuzzFeed's The Library, a RuPaul's Drag Race podcast.

"These songs tell stories and it's our job to make those stories really, really clear," she said. "I like for my performances to have meaning on many different levels; costuming, emotions, in my face, and then kind of visual stage pictures that explore the kind of emotions of the story of the song in really beautiful visual art ways. I kinda wanted to do something clever like that with these performances."
There's no doubt it would have been memorable, but Peppermint, who actually got to perform "Stronger" in the finale, beyond slayed with her dress reveal and de-wigging.

