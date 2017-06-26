Here's What Sasha Velour Would've Done If She Performed "Stronger" On The "Drag Race" Finale

On Friday night, Sasha Velour beat Trinity Taylor, Shea Coulee, and Peppermint to be crowned America's Next Drag Super Star during the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 finale.
She claimed the title thanks to a pair of soon-to-be iconic lip sync performances: first, a rose petal-infused rendition of Whitney Houston's "So Emotional"...
Then she unmasked during a powerful interpretation of "It's Not Right But It's Okay," again, by Madame Houston.
Thanks to a new Drag Race finale format where a spinning wheel decided who would lip sync which songs, there was a chance Sasha could have been asked to perform "Stronger" by Britney Spears instead of "So Emotional" — a possibility, she revealed on Instagram, she was also ready for.
"I had scissors strapped to my thigh and I was going to cut the wig until I was bald — to be stronger as a bald queen at the end," Sasha said on BuzzFeed's The Library, a RuPaul's Drag Race podcast.
There's no doubt it would have been memorable, but Peppermint, who actually got to perform "Stronger" in the finale, beyond slayed with her dress reveal and de-wigging.
