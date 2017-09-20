A Super Dark Sabrina The Teenage Witch TV Show Is In The Works

Following the success of Riverdale, The CW's Archie comics adaptation, the network is looking to bring another iconic comic book character back to life: Sabrina the Teenage Witch.



It was just announced that the team who gave Archie abs — Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, Lee Toland Krieger, and Jon Goldwater — is developing a series with Warner Bros. Television based on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The eight-issue comic was written by Aguirre-Sacasa, who also penned Afterlife With Archie (which Riverdale fans have some theories about).

Described as a dark drama in the horror genre, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be a coming-of-age story for Sabrina that "traffics in the horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft," according to WBTV's press release. "Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit."

The one-hour show is only in development, so don't set your DVR quite yet, but should it move forward, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina could air on The CW as early as Sept. 2018.

Of course, it wouldn't be the first time Sabrina headlined her own TV series: Melissa Joan Hart memorably starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which first aired on ABC from 1996 to 2000 before moving to The WB, where it wrapped up its seven season run in 2003.

We can only hope Salem will be back too.