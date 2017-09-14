 back to top
7 Things You Didn't Know About "Josie And The Pussycats"

From Beyoncé's failed audition to the movie's biggest fan, Bono!

Jarett Wieselman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The original pitch for the movie was out of this world.

Hanna-Barbera Productions

2. Beyoncé and Maggie Gyllenhaal auditioned.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Donald Weber / Getty Images

When Kaplan and Elfont were searching for their three main stars in 2000, they looked at some of the biggest names of the time and a few rising stars who've gone on to superstardom. Beyoncé, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Aaliyah all auditioned to play Val, while Maggie Gyllenhaal and Zooey Deschanel went out for Josie. "We fell in love with [Zooey] because she came in with a little microphone, you know, the kind that you used to plug into those old-fashioned tape recorders and just a made up song," Elfont recalled. "We'd never seen her. We didn't know who she was. But we were like, she's amazing. Then the studio guy said we can't cast somebody no one has ever heard of."

Rachael Leigh Cook, hot off She's All That, landed the role of singer Josie because she felt like a grounding force for the group. "Rachael had a quality where you felt like there was just more going on; she's kind of a shy person naturally, but I think that balance is what drew us to her. It felt like there was a real person behind who was going to be this rock star," Elfont said. Kaplan remembered being immediately drawn to Rosario Dawson's "fun and effervescent" energy for bassist Val. Tara Reid, who played drummer Melody, didn't have to audition. "The studio was really, really excited about her after the American Pie movies," Elfont said.

3. Parker Posey struggled with her (iconic) role.

Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

4. None of the brands featured in the film paid for placement.

Universal

5. The film's music has major star power behind it.

Universal

6. Selling the movie was tougher than expected.

Universal Pictures / Via pastposters.com

7. But Josie and the Pussycats wouldn't die.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

