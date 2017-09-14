7 Things You Didn't Know About "Josie And The Pussycats"

For a movie uniquely fixated on marketing, Kaplan and Elfont admit they should have thought more about how their film would be sold to audiences. "We were in this world where we were only focused on the movie and this world and the jokes we were laughing at on set, and then they showed us the marketing materials and it was like, 'Oh shit, they're going to sell this movie to 10-year-old girls,'" Elfont said.

"I don't know why we weren't thinking that based on the property, we kind of forgot that's who they were going to sell it to, but that's when that panic set in. They're not going to sell it to the people who are going to understand this movie, and the people they're selling it to aren't going to get it. And that's kind of what happened."

In April 2001, Josie and the Pussycats opened in seventh place with a disappointing $4.5 million and less than glowing reviews. The movie would go on to gross just $14 million domestically, less than half of its reported $39 million production budget. The critical drubbing and seeming audience rejection was a tough blow for Kaplan and Elfont, who truly felt they had made something special.

"It took us out of the movie industry," Kaplan said. "It made us super gun-shy to direct again — which cost us," Elfont added. "We said no to a lot of things that came our way because we didn't want to go through that again unless we really, really love it and know it's going to work. Then we never ended up directing another movie. We just let too much time go past."