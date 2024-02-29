Skip To Content
    The Tiny Tech Purchase That Made My Life 1,000 Times Easier

    For the price of $9.99, you can know bliss (or at least an easier life).

    Janie Campbell
    by Janie Campbell

    HuffPost Staff

    I don’t remember exactly why I bought my first Kasa smart plug. According to my Amazon history, it was May 9, 2021, and I can’t remember what I was doing then except spending lots of time at home. But I do know this: I don’t want to remember life without one. Or 10. They’re so good, so helpful, so useful that now I have 10.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Why did I go from zero to 10, and why should you? Turning every outlet in your home into one you can control by app or voice assistant opens up a world of possibilities.

    I have houseplants under grow lights in darker corners of my home and can turn those on and off even if I’m halfway around the world. I can put them on a schedule when I travel, but still turn that schedule off if someone needs to stay in my apartment. I can leave an appliance running and turn it off while running errands. I can use my smart plugs for Christmas lights or to make it appear someone is home for safety. I have a bedroom air purifier set to turn on one hour before my usual bedtime and to turn off in the morning, right as my living room air purifier is scheduled to turn on (doing this with a coffee maker or fan is an absolute no-brainer).

    Beyond automation and energy savings, I also use one so that I can turn a lamp on without having to strain to reach behind my couch to find its switch. For hard-to-reach outlets or behind-furniture outlets, they are an absolute game-changer. I can think of a thousand more uses.

    All this automation might sound complicated or technically intimidating, but I promise it’s easier than you could dream possible.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    All you have to do is plug one in, push a button to connect it to your Wi-Fi, add it to the phone app, and live your life. In the more than two years I’ve been using these every day, I’ve never had an issue with dropped connections or an inability to find Wi-Fi. The Kasa app is straightforward, and if you prefer, you can simply use Alexa or Google Home instead (or both). Amazon has a new and compact Alexa-enabling Echo Pop smart speaker, if you don’t have a voice control system set up.

    One thing I love most about the Kasa mini smart plugs is that if you only use one, it’s small enough to leave the other socket in your outlet free without covering it up or making it impossible to plug something else in.

    Kasa also makes their smart plug in a weather-ready outdoor power cord form, which is great for Halloween displays, Christmas lights, or landscape lighting, or as indoor power strips for which each outlet can be controlled individually (I have one of those, too, plugged in behind a piece of furniture I never want to move). You can check out every type they offer.

    Promising reviews:

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "I was setting up LED light strips for HomeKit, and it was a bit of a struggle (but on my part), so I was really nervous about these outlets. I plugged them in, and it set up with HomeKit super fast. I WAS SO RELIEVED! They immediately turn on and off. A big thing for me is if they feel like good quality. These don't feel cheap at all. However, I kinda wish that the light went all the way around where the button was instead of a corner, but not too big of a deal. I would recommend buying these for HomeKit. I would even consider getting the four pack because it is a better deal, and you never know how useful these are until you get them." —The Truth

    "A few years ago, we initially bought these because they were on sale and we wanted to try. Over time, we have found more and more uses for them. The most recent application is we have been restoring three identical floor lamps from the late 1920s/early 1930s from an old bank. We had to rewire them since the wiring and sockets were old and corroded, and they required special-sized bulbs. So we replaced the electrical parts and power cords in each lamp. But due to the design of the lamps, we couldn't use socket-mounted on/off switches. So instead of installing a switch on the power cords, we are using one Kasa smart plug for each lamp, and we turn them on and off with our phones." —Keith G. Orawiec

    "I have a lamp that sits on the ground with the switch behind my couch. This was so convenient. I no longer have to reach behind the couch to turn my lamp on! Took only minutes to set up! Love it!" —Victoria

    Get one from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a two-packs and four-packs).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.