This Hoax About Mark Zuckerberg Shows The Shortcomings Of Facebook's New Algorithm

The hoax claims Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder and CEO, invented the abbreviation "BFF," and that typing it in a comment will reveal the security status of your account. This is completely false, but it's gone viral in several countries.

One English-language post was shared more than 76,000 times and received almost 87,000 comments, with the vast majority of those reviewed by BuzzFeed News consisting of nothing more than people typing "BFF." The popularity could at least in part be attributed to Facebook's latest News Feed algorithm change, which focuses on "meaningful interactions" according to the company. This means posts with a lot of replies are getting shown more prominently in the newsfeed.



As for the claim about Zuckerberg creating "BFF," that's not true. The hoax also plays into a Facebook feature that sometimes changes the color when "BFF" is used in a comment. (the same is done for words such as "congratulations" or "xoxo.") But the color change has nothing to do with an account's privacy or security status. The hoax has not only gone viral, it is international, also spreading in Turkish and Mongolian.

Facebook did not respond to a BuzzFeed News email with questions about the viral posts, and the role that comments may play in helping it spread.