This Old Hoax About A Strip Club Shutting Down Due To A Diarrhea Outbreak Just Won't Die

The fake story from the Alberta Times is a copy of an old viral hoax.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

An old viral hoax was made new again when fake news website Alberta Times published a post about a diarrhea outbreak shutting down a strip club.

Alberta Times

The story is a copy of a previous fake story that claimed there was a shitty on-stage incident in Jacksonville, Florida.

Border Herald

The Alberta Times website was only registered in June and is not a real local news outlet. It mixes real local headlines with made-to-go-viral hoaxes. The real posts are hidden behind a paywall, but it's impossible to sign up for a subscription. The hoaxes, on the other hand, have the full text.

Alberta Times

Some quickly caught on to the deception.

A newspaper I've never heard of claims to have existed in Alberta since 1883 and have newsrooms in #yeg and #yyc
Janet French @Jantafrench

A newspaper I've never heard of claims to have existed in Alberta since 1883 and have newsrooms in #yeg and #yyc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Still, people have been sharing, and falling for, the hoax.

Twitter / @TheFelixKay
Twitter / @jordynhtaylor

A local radio station helped spread the fake story by posting it to its Facebook page and asking if it was real.

Facebook: Power97

Another popular post on the site is an homage to a 2015 hoax. The original headline from two years ago said, "Wyoming Man Found With 30 Eyeballs In His Anal Cavity." It has been debunked by Snopes.

Alberta Times


So beware, if you see a story from the Alberta Times it's almost certainly...

Lpettet / Getty Images


Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

