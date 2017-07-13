This Old Hoax About A Strip Club Shutting Down Due To A Diarrhea Outbreak Just Won't Die

An old viral hoax was made new again when fake news website Alberta Times published a post about a diarrhea outbreak shutting down a strip club.
The story is a copy of a previous fake story that claimed there was a shitty on-stage incident in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Alberta Times website was only registered in June and is not a real local news outlet. It mixes real local headlines with made-to-go-viral hoaxes. The real posts are hidden behind a paywall, but it's impossible to sign up for a subscription. The hoaxes, on the other hand, have the full text.
Some quickly caught on to the deception.
Still, people have been sharing, and falling for, the hoax.
A local radio station helped spread the fake story by posting it to its Facebook page and asking if it was real.
Another popular post on the site is an homage to a 2015 hoax. The original headline from two years ago said, "Wyoming Man Found With 30 Eyeballs In His Anal Cavity." It has been debunked by Snopes.
So beware, if you see a story from the Alberta Times it's almost certainly...
