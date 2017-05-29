These Videos From The Deadly Storm In Moscow Are Apocalyptic

A storm in Moscow killed at least 11 people and injured another 137, the TASS news agency reports.
The videos of the storm are surreal. Strong winds toppled fences and moved cars. This video shows the roof of a tennis court getting ripped off.
It even ripped the roof off one of the buildings in the Kremlin.
This video shows a fence toppled and a car turned on its side.
These kids literally could not get up because of the strong winds.
Anyone who parked their car under a tree must be regretting it. TASS reports at least 3,500 trees were damaged.
A local news report shows a pyramid completely demolished.
Any unfinished construction was completely scattered.
"Fantasy lovers will feel like post-apocalyptic heroes today. It's getting seriously scary."
Street signs are goners.
In some videos it's hard to even tell what's getting destroyed.
It was genuinely terrifying and, overall, the worst Moscow's seen. According to TASS, over 35,000 city workers were mobilized to respond to the aftermath of the storm.
