Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
World

These Videos From The Deadly Storm In Moscow Are Apocalyptic

The storm killed 11 people and injured at least 137.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A storm in Moscow killed at least 11 people and injured another 137, the TASS news agency reports.

#Moscow today! (Wet DownBurst and dust storm, gust 28 m/s ), 9 people injured 1 dead! More info… https://t.co/vZVCOV3wc5
Denis Lukyanov jr. @edan2154

#Moscow today! (Wet DownBurst and dust storm, gust 28 m/s ), 9 people injured 1 dead! More info… https://t.co/vZVCOV3wc5

Reply Retweet Favorite

The videos of the storm are surreal. Strong winds toppled fences and moved cars. This video shows the roof of a tennis court getting ripped off.

Смотрите
Александр Терешков @tereshk

Смотрите "Ветер снес теннисный корт в жулебино в 16:00" на YouTube - https://t.co/A8R0iJblJZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

It even ripped the roof off one of the buildings in the Kremlin.

Ураганный ветер сорвал крышу с Сенатского дворца в Кремле #ураган #Москва
Вестник Москвы @NovostiMsk

Ураганный ветер сорвал крышу с Сенатского дворца в Кремле #ураган #Москва

Reply Retweet Favorite

This video shows a fence toppled and a car turned on its side.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

These kids literally could not get up because of the strong winds.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUsI6B6jBxH/

Anyone who parked their car under a tree must be regretting it. TASS reports at least 3,500 trees were damaged.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

A local news report shows a pyramid completely demolished.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Any unfinished construction was completely scattered.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"Fantasy lovers will feel like post-apocalyptic heroes today. It's getting seriously scary."

Любители фантастики сегодня почувствуют себя героями постапокалиптического романа. Не на шутку становится страшно… https://t.co/mHOu2EUXd2
Лиз @liza_VIII

Любители фантастики сегодня почувствуют себя героями постапокалиптического романа. Не на шутку становится страшно… https://t.co/mHOu2EUXd2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Street signs are goners.

Последствия урагана в Москве. #Москва #ураган #погода #стихия
Вячеслав КАЛИНИН @kalinin_v

Последствия урагана в Москве. #Москва #ураган #погода #стихия

Reply Retweet Favorite

In some videos it's hard to even tell what's getting destroyed.

Московский #ураган Не помню чтобы май когда-то был таким!
Ника Шульга @nikochka_21

Московский #ураган Не помню чтобы май когда-то был таким!

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was genuinely terrifying and, overall, the worst Moscow's seen. According to TASS, over 35,000 city workers were mobilized to respond to the aftermath of the storm.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World