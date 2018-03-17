Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

-
This is an image of Stephen Hawking at a protest against the Vietnam War.
It's fake!
Although the National Gallery in London said it was Stephen Hawking in the caption on its website, it's not the late scientist. Gizmodo reports that the identity of the marcher is unknown and the Gallery will update its caption.
A girl riding a horse was told she can't get her Frappuccino at a Starbucks drive-through.
It's real!
The girl from Arizona wanted to get the drink on her birthday, but instead was told they wouldn't serve her at the drive-through, ABC15 reports.
Republican House candidate Leslie Gibson called Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez a "skinhead lesbian."
It's real!
The candidate has since dropped out of the race.
The footage in the campaign ad below shows the US-Mexico boarder.
It's fake!
The Republican candidate used the same footage as President Trump did during his campaign, Snopes reports, but the video is of Moroccan migrants crossing into a city in Spain in 2014.
Florida legalized recreational marijuana.
It's fake!
The website is a falsified version of ABC News, Lead Stories reports.
This image shows world leaders Angela Merkel, Theresa May, and Dalia Grybauskaitė at a party to together in high school.
It's fake!
The woman on the left really is Angela Merkel, but the other two women are unidentified, Snopes reports.
United Airlines sent a dog that was going to Texas to Japan.
It's real!
There was a great dane that was supposed to go to Japan and United Airlines mixed up the two dogs.
