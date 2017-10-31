No, Students Protesting Mike Cernovich Didn't March With A "Ban Pedo Bashing" Sign

Mike Cernovich, a pro-Trump Twitter personality known for peddling conspiracy theories like "Pizzagate," gave a speech at Columbia University on Monday. He was met with protests.

Jake Offenhartz, who was covering the protest, tweeted a photo of protesters holding a "planted" sign that said, "no pedo bashing."

I took this photo and tweeted it, noting banner was planted. Mike Cernovich shared pic without context. Then the pr… https://t.co/nHnHOrJsgW

An hour before Cernovich was supposed to speak, protesters were walking to campus. About halfway through, one person came up to the front, Offenhartz told BuzzFeed News. The progression stopped for a minute, and that's when the sign was unveiled.

"You could tell that there were at least one or two people there who, as soon as the sign was held up, skirted off and got out of the way," he said.

He said a few reporters took photos of the sign, but the protesters quickly realized what was going on and stopped holding the sign.

"A lot of these protesters are aware of the fact that this is an alt-right tactic, so it didn't take them long at all to figure out what's going on," he said.

After the 2016 presidential election, Trump supporters held up a "Rape Melania" sign at an anti-Trump protest in Washington, DC. It drew condemnation from both sides of the political spectrum, but BuzzFeed News reported that it was part of a coordinated misinformation campaign.