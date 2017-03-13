Liberals And Conservatives Are Falling For A Hashtag Promoting An Amazon Show

Amazon hasn’t replied to BuzzFeed’s request for comment, but this isn’t the first time the company had a provocative promotional campaign. Two years ago, another promo for the show was cut short after New York City commuters complained about Nazi insignia covering subway benches.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- The Republican health care bill will lead to 14 million more uninsured in its first year, 24 million uninsured by 2026, says nonpartisan budget office.
- Many states, the ACLU, and refugee groups are all going to court to try and stop President Trump's new travel ban before it even takes effect on Thursday.
- A historic blizzard is on track to slam the northeast, leading to school cancellations and public transit shutdowns in Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York City.
- "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" is getting a sequel seven years later, minus David Fincher and Rooney Mara, and a global hunt is on for a new Lisbeth🐉
