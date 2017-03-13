Get Our News App
Liberals And Conservatives Are Falling For A Hashtag Promoting An Amazon Show

#ResistanceRadio is an ad.

Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Amazon launched a promotional website this weekend for its series The Man In High Castle called Resistance Radio.

View this image ›

via resistanceradio.com

The series imagines a world in which the Axis powers won the second World War. The radio is meant to sound like those resisting the Nazis occasionally take over the airwaves.

View this image ›

via resistanceradio.com

The promotional campaign, which launched in time for the SXSW festival, included the #ResistanceRadio hashtag that was quickly highjacked by social media users of all political beliefs. It seems like those who are both pro- and anti-Trump used it seriously, not grasping it’s essentially an advertisement.

Because CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, and BBC weren't enough to get Hillary elected, so let's try radio too late. Idiots. #ResistanceRadio

— Arrive Big! (@ArriveBig)

#ResistanceRadio Whenever I'm having a bad day.....I just remember Nov 8th 2016 and immediately the day gets better… https://t.co/luM58Spxd1

— Pedro 🇺🇸MAGA (@Pedro_Riguez)

LISTEN in as Snowflakes bitch about Our President...Even tho he's Making🇺🇸Great & getting shit done like he said he… https://t.co/zMJO6Miiy8

— 🐸FLeW🇺🇸 (@Flewbys)

It wasn’t just Trump supporters misunderstanding the campaign, however.

View this image ›

There were plenty left-wing tweets using the hashtag to promote anti-Trump messages as well.

KEEP FOCUS on #treason for @realDonaldTrump AND RUSSIA HACKED AMERICAN DEMOCRACY!! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! #ResistanceRadio

— Rachel Sando (@Miatagirl3)

Amazon hasn’t replied to BuzzFeed’s request for comment, but this isn’t the first time the company had a provocative promotional campaign. Two years ago, another promo for the show was cut short after New York City commuters complained about Nazi insignia covering subway benches.

42nd St shuttle to #TimesSquare covered in Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan symbols for @amazon ad. Is this ok?

— Katherine Lam (@byKatherineLam)

At least this time some people are digging the soundtrack.

sigh... #ResistanceRadio is actually good radio. Its like listening to the fallout 4 sound track but with nazi's.

— Doug (@ThrowsNull)


Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
