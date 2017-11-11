Far-Right Websites Are Spreading A Baseless Conspiracy Theory About Roy Moore Allegations

After the accusations were reported, some pro-Trump commentators downplayed and twisted the accusations against Moore.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who heads the website InfoWars, dismissed the allegations on his show, claiming that the women accused Moore of telling them they're "purdy."
Viewers who tuned in to the segment would not have learned that when Corfman was 14 Moore allegedly “took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes," touching her over her bra and underwear, and guiding "her hand to touch him over his underwear.”
Advertisement
A baseless conspiracy theory then began spreading on social media by a Twitter account that goes by the name "Doug Lewis #MAGA," and made its way to conservative websites.
In a tweet Thursday, the account claimed without evidence that a Washington Post reporter offered to pay a person in Alabama to make accusations against Moore.
The Twitter user then said that they contacted an Alabama district attorney, the FBI, and Secret Service about the claim, but provided no proof.
A Washington Post spokesperson told BuzzFeed News there was no truth to the tweet. “The accusation against The Post is categorically false. We have an explicit policy that prohibits paying sources,” spokesperson Shani George said.
The Twitter account has spread misinformation in the past. One example came earlier this week when it falsely claimed the gunman responsible for killing 26 people in a Texas church was an "antifa," or anti-fascist activist.
That false theory was pushed by pro-Trump commentators hours after the shooting took place.
The user has also repeatedly tweeted about their military service service record, but has miscounted the number of Purple Hearts they allegedly received. One Twitter thread challenged the user's military-related claims in detail.
The account also claimed to have "state proof" that former President Obama's birth certificate was faked.
Despite the evidence that @umpire43 was spreading misinformation, pro-Trump websites treated it as a legitimate claim.
Advertisement
InfoWars also published the claim, asking if the accusations against Moore were "already debunked?" (They aren't.)
Moore's official Senate campaign Facebook page shared another Gateway Pundit article that claimed to discredit the Post's reporting as a "complete fabrication," without providing any evidence.
Some pro-Trump commentators have also worked to cast doubt on the Washington Post's reporting on Twitter.
But despite a complete lack of evidence supporting the conspiracy theory, right-wing figures and others are continuing to share it on social media.
Republicans Say They’re “Deeply Disturbed” By Allegations Of Alabama Senate Candidate’s Past With Teenage Girls
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.