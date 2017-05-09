People Lost It When They Thought "Arby's" Is A Way Of Saying "Roast Beef"

Late on Sunday night, Twitter user Kath Barbadoro sent out a tweet that shook Twitter, saying the name Arby's actually stands for "roast beef."
And people were shook...
Someone even took the extreme step of texting the news to an ex.
"My world is upside down."
BuzzFeed News reached out to Arby's to fact-check this potentially mind-blowing piece of information. A spokesperson (sadly) said, "Arby’s was named after our founders, the Raffel Brothers (Raffel Brothers = RB = Arby’s)."
Once the truth reached her, Barbadoro corrected her error...
But even after learning the truth, some refused to accept it.
But, in the end, Arby's standing for roast beef is still...
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
