People Lost It When They Thought "Arby's" Is A Way Of Saying "Roast Beef"

But it would be so good if it were true.

Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Late on Sunday night, Twitter user Kath Barbadoro sent out a tweet that shook Twitter, saying the name Arby's actually stands for "roast beef."

I broke a lot of hearts this weekend when I explained to a group of people that Arby's just means
Kath Barbadoro @kathbarbadoro

I broke a lot of hearts this weekend when I explained to a group of people that Arby's just means "roast beef" (RB) and isn't a guy's name

And people were shook...

@kathbarbadoro
shrill 🇺🇸🌲🏀 @theshrillest

@kathbarbadoro

@kathbarbadoro
m weizman @weiz44

@kathbarbadoro

Someone even took the extreme step of texting the news to an ex.

@kathbarbadoro I sent this to my ex-boyfriend THATS HOW MUCH IT HAS AFFECTED ME
Bay Area for Bernie @BayArea4Bernie

@kathbarbadoro I sent this to my ex-boyfriend THATS HOW MUCH IT HAS AFFECTED ME

"My world is upside down."

@kathbarbadoro my world is upside down
Alex Press @alexnpress

@kathbarbadoro my world is upside down

BuzzFeed News reached out to Arby's to fact-check this potentially mind-blowing piece of information. A spokesperson (sadly) said, "Arby’s was named after our founders, the Raffel Brothers (Raffel Brothers = RB = Arby’s)."

He also attached a photo of the founders holding a giant sandwich, which was a nice consolation prize.
Arby's

He also attached a photo of the founders holding a giant sandwich, which was a nice consolation prize.

Once the truth reached her, Barbadoro corrected her error...

I'm sorry for spreading roast beef propaganda. The RB of Arby's stands for Raffel Brothers, the mythical beef roasting brothers of Arby's
Kath Barbadoro @kathbarbadoro

I'm sorry for spreading roast beef propaganda. The RB of Arby's stands for Raffel Brothers, the mythical beef roasting brothers of Arby's

But even after learning the truth, some refused to accept it.

@elongreen it’s actually for the founding Raffel Brothers but it’s much funnier to think it stands for Roast Beef,… https://t.co/FmHzpPA9yZ
Caty Green @catygreen

@elongreen it’s actually for the founding Raffel Brothers but it’s much funnier to think it stands for Roast Beef,… https://t.co/FmHzpPA9yZ

But, in the end, Arby's standing for roast beef is still...

BuzzFeed

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

