No, Saudi Arabia Did Not Behead Its First Female Robot Citizen

A satirical article about Saudi Arabia beheading its first female robot citizen is being widely shared — and believed — online.
The website was once called a "military version of The Onion." In 2012, even Mitch McConnell fell for one of its articles.
The subject of the robot story really does exist, but she hasn't been beheaded. Sophia made headlines this October after being granted citizenship by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Advertisement
Still, people online shared the article about Sophia's beheading as if it were true.
Some people used it to promote their own political ideologies.
While others just seemed outraged by some of the details.
But Sophia the AI robot being beheaded, however, is definitely fake news.
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.