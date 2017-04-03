Mourners And Soccer Fans Unite After St. Petersburg Subway Attack

Share On more Share On more

At least 11 people died after an explosion on a subway train in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday.

The explosion occurred around the Technological Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad stations at about 3 p.m., according to multiple reports by Russian state media.

Later in the afternoon, the anti-terrorism committee said it had found and deactivated a second bomb that contained shrapnel at Vosstaniya Square station, another St. Petersburg subway stop, the Associated Press reported.

While the investigation went on, many expressed signs of solidarity with mourners and locals organized efforts to get those stranded without the metro home.