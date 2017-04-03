Mourners And Soccer Fans Unite After St. Petersburg Subway Attack

At least 11 people died after an explosion on a subway train in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday.
The explosion occurred around the Technological Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad stations at about 3 p.m., according to multiple reports by Russian state media.
Later in the afternoon, the anti-terrorism committee said it had found and deactivated a second bomb that contained shrapnel at Vosstaniya Square station, another St. Petersburg subway stop, the Associated Press reported.
While the investigation went on, many expressed signs of solidarity with mourners and locals organized efforts to get those stranded without the metro home.
The city's governor announced three days of mourning after the attack.
At a soccer game in Moscow, fans of team Spartak held up a banner supporting St. Petersburg.
"Mourning together," a second banner said.
Those at the game also held a minute of silence for the victims.
Many other soccer clubs tweeted their condolences.
The Zenit Football Club is based in St. Petersburg.
A fan club for team Spartak tweeted that they won't be visually supporting their team for the first five minutes because of the St. Petersburg tragedy. "The first five minutes will be spent in silence."
Soccer fans aren't the only ones who organized. The city was gridlocked after the metro shutdown, so drivers began offering free rides to anyone who needs them.
The hashtag #домой, home, was used by those who needed or were ready to offer help.
A gas station started offering free gas to drivers who were picking people up.
There was also a spreadsheet, a VK discussion board, and even a website created dedicated to helping people get home.
Many, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, brought flowers to metro stations and monuments across Russia to express solidarity.
"Everything is understood even without words."
"Remembering. Loving. Mourning. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the injured."
"Horrible. Depressed mood, you understand that anyone could have been there. I'm at these stations every other day. Condolences."
There was global support for St. Petersburg, as well. The Tel Aviv city hall changed its lights in solidarity.
Even Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, tweeted his condolences in Russian.
"Stay strong, beautiful St. Petersburg."
