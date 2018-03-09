 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Getting Knocked Out By Internet Bullshit

This week there are stories about Alexa, Melania Trump, and a curious use for a burger.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. Is this Olive Garden cease-and-desist letter to a parody Seinfeld account real or fake?

    Twitter: @Seinfeld2000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    In a statement to Business Insider, Olive Garden said it did not send the letter. They tweeted the same thing in response to the original Seinfeld tweet.

  2. 2. A 32-year-old woman refuses to leave her college dormitory despite no longer being a student.

    newyork.cbslocal.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The college said they have been forced to take legal action against the former student who owes them $94,000.

  3. 3. Conspiracy theorists "Side Thorn" and "Conspiracy Granny" were arrested for harassing survivors of the Sutherland Springs shooting.

    Wilson County Sheriff's Department / Handout
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The couple, who falsely believe the shooting was a hoax, told one man that his daughter did not exist .

  4. 4. Melania Trump plagiarized a part of her Women's Month speech from Michelle Obama.

    Screenshot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Neither woman has said the quotes attributed to them in the meme, Snopes reports.

  6. 5. Alexa, the Amazon Echo assistant, is spontaneously laughing.

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Amazon said in a statement that it's "working to fix it," so hold off on those robot apocalypse preparations.

  7. 6. A man was kicked out of McDonald's for putting his penis in a burger and yelling "THIS IS REAL MEAT, YOU FUCKERS!"

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The English-language story was published on the website 8shit, but originated on a satirical Spanish website, Lead Stories reports.

  8. 7. The website Factcheck.org had to fact-check a claim that said they exposed the fact-checking website Snopes.com's liberal bias.

    Snopes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Factcheck.org had to debunk a hoax about itself.

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.