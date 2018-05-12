If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

-
1. Is this photo of a fish real or fake?
It's real!
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted a photo of this fish with human-looking teeth to its Facebook page and people are unsettled.
2. This is a real photo of drag queen Divine giving Donald Trump the side-eye.
It's fake!
It's two different photos. Hoax eye reports that the photograph of Trump was taken after Divine died.
3. Army doctors grew an ear transplant in a soldier's forearm.
It's true!
A soldier lost her ear in a car crash so surgeons grew a new one inside her arm and recently completed the transplant.
4. This is a real vintage Heineken ad.
It's fake!
Snopes reports that this image is fake. It was created for a photoshop contest.
5. McDonald's has discontinued the Big Mac.
It's fake!
The story was published to a copycat ABC News site, but it's fake, Lead Stories reports.
6. Pope Francis said gun owners can't call themselves Christians.
It's fake!
This story was originally published by an unreliable website and took the pope's words out of context multiple times, PolitiFact reports.
7. Michelle Wolfe was fired by the Comedy Central for her White House Correspondents' Dinner remarks and the company issued an apology to Sarah Sanders.
It fake!
It was originally published on a website that labels itself as satire, PolitiFact reports.
