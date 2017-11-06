How A False Conspiracy Theory About The Texas Shooter Being An "Antifa" Member Went Viral

A gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, killing 26 people and leaving dozens of others injured. As initial information about the shooting was reported, not much was immediately known about the suspect, who authorities later identified as 26-year-old Devin P. Kelley. On Monday, authorities said the shooting was the result of a "domestic situation," and that Kelley had sent "threatening texts" to his mother-in-law, who attended the church where the shooting took place. But by the time news of the actual motivations of the shooter were shared by authorities, a false narrative had already taken hold thanks to right-wing commentators, websites, YouTubers, and other sources. With no evidence to back up their claims, they peddled a conspiracy theory that Kelley was affiliated with "antifa." Here's how it spread.

Google told BuzzFeed News in a statement that the results are based on their internal algorithm, not Twitter's search function. "The search results appearing from Twitter, which surface based on our ranking algorithms, are changing second by second and represent a dynamic conversation that is going on in near real-time," Google said. "We’ll continue to look at ways to improve how we rank tweets that appear in search." This is not the first time the search engine helped boost misinformation. During the Las Vegas shooting, a thread from 4Chan made it into Google's top stories.

The article went so far as to publish a fake account of what happened in the church, citing an unverified screenshot of a text message. The post has over 240,000 likes, shares, and comments on Facebook, and was shared more than 8,600 times on Twitter, according to social sharing tracking tool BuzzSumo. It falsely claimed the shooter was carrying an "antifa" flag and said "this was a communist revolution." At the time it was published, no other outlets had reported the same details, which were completely fabricated. To illustrate the post, YourNewsWire included an image of a Facebook profile for the shooter with an antifascist flag photoshopped in. This screenshot has since been shared to other social media, but it is not authentic.

The Facebook page "Antifa United," which regularly posts news about the group and runs an online store, said the image of the flag was taken from its shop. It's also one of the first photos when searching for "antifa flag" on Google Images. An archive from January shows the image in the online store.

Although Newsweek's article focused on why the conspiracy is false, the headline didn't reflect the content.

RT's post about the suspect initially included mention of the anti-fascist banner, according to the edit history of the Facebook post. It took five hours for RT to remove the misinformation. "RT previously posted unverified information to FB as part of our Texas shooting news breaking. This was an editorial mistake and has been deleted," RT said in the comments. The misinformation has been debunked by BuzzFeed News, Snopes, and other publications, but it continues to spread online.

