Here’s The Misinformation Spreading About The London Attack

4. 2. Russian media outlets have been spreading a false picture of the suspect during a live broadcast and on Facebook.

Russia TV

“This is him a few seconds before he attacked a policeman and a few seconds before he was shot,” the host said during the segment. They said the information was coming from colleagues in London.

“He has a normal kitchen knife, which you can buy in any store,” one of the hosts said while describing the attacker.

“We’ve already noted the characteristic headgear,” he said, referring to the man’s hat. “This type of headgear is worn in Afghanistan and in Pakistan and in another country in that region.”