Here's The Misinformation Going Around About The Alexandria Shooting

This is what to look out for.

Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Zahra Hirji
Zahra Hirji
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A gunman opened fire as Republican members of Congress were practicing at baseball fields in Alexandria, Virginia, early Wednesday morning. Five people were injured, including Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, an aid, a lobbyist, and two police officers. Here's all the misinformation spreading about the attack.

1. Sam Hyde (below) is not the shooter. There have been many instances of people falsely attributing an attack to Hyde, who is a comedian.

SHOOTER FOUND AND NAMED AS SAM HYDE #shooting #Alexandria
あなたわ？ @HowDidIMakeit

SHOOTER FOUND AND NAMED AS SAM HYDE #shooting #Alexandria

In the Alexandria shooting, police have identified the attacker as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson or of Belleville, Ill.

2. There's no evidence the attack was "media-inspired."

InfoWars writer Paul Joseph Watson posted that the shooter was radicalized by "mainstream media’s hysterical anti-Trump narrative and the left’s insistence that Trump is illegitimate," but there's no evidence to support this claim. Watson's tweets and article have already gotten thousands of shares.

3. Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch did not call for "more blood in the streets."

Flashback: Loretta Lynch:
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec

Flashback: Loretta Lynch: "We Need More Blood on the Streets" #Alexandria https://t.co/BjUdfstHuH

This old video of Loretta Lynch was taken out of context by numerous outlets, which say the former Attorney General called for "more blood in the streets."

In the video, Lynch actually says, "Ordinary people who simply saw what needed to be done and came together and supported those ideals, who have made a difference. They're marched, they've bled, yes, some of them have died." This is not the first time Lynch has been the subject of disinformation.
In the video, Lynch actually says, "Ordinary people who simply saw what needed to be done and came together and supported those ideals, who have made a difference. They're marched, they've bled, yes, some of them have died." This is not the first time Lynch has been the subject of disinformation.

4. The shooter did not hold up a sign with Senator Rand Paul's tweet printed on it.

"@Judgenap Why do we have a Second Amendment? It's not to shoot deer. It's to shoot the government when it becomes tyrannical!" Rand Paul's tweet says.

5. The original, undated, image shows Hodgkinson holding a "Tax the Rich" sign.

The suspected gunman in the Virginia shooting was distraught over the election of Trump, his brother said… https://t.co/OjMvbHPfxL
NYT Politics @nytpolitics

The suspected gunman in the Virginia shooting was distraught over the election of Trump, his brother said… https://t.co/OjMvbHPfxL

6. A Twitter account with hundreds of retweets is claiming to show the moment of the shooting, but *clicking play on* the video opens an advertisement.

The link leads to a Wordpress blog that invites you to view the video, but once you hit play you are led to a full-page advertisement.

This is a developing story, check back here and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter for updates.

Congressman Among Five Shot At Republican Baseball Practice In Virginia

Here's What We Know About The Suspect In The Congressional Baseball Shooting

