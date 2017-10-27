A conspiracy theory site made up quotes from Kurz about Soros’s Open Society Foundations, AP reports . The foundations don't even have offices in the country.

Many people tweeted that Jackson was banned from the event, but no such ban exists according to Snopes .

Experts told BuzzFeed News that owls do not have an orgasm face like humans do .

The image was taken in Connecticut in May and the account who tweeted the fake posts a lot of spam.

Breitbart published a post with that headline, but the claims in it misrepresented the scientific papers they were based on, Snopes reports .

A website that labels itself as "satire" published the fake post and made up quotes from Breitbart, AP reports.

This picture originally went viral in July, but it's photoshopped, Snopes reports .

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS

You're drowning in fake news. Don't worry — it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant. Better luck next week. Getty Images

You're a fake-news detective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical. Getty Images

You're a fake news fighting superhero! Congratulations, you're unstoppable. Nothing can beat your BS-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground. Fake news is always around. Getty Images

