Russia did ban Jehova's Witnesses, but President Trump did not condemn the action or pray with the group, AP reports.

The woman, Desiree Fairooz, was found guilty of ‘disorderly or disruptive conduct’ and now faces jail time, though that sentence is considered unlikely according to the Guardian.

A lot of misinformation has been spreading through memes on Facebook. This particular quote was published by a fake Fox News page and the image went viral but, as Snopes reports, the quote is not real.

The first lady's account definitely liked that tweet .

The image circulated widely online, but the original clip shows nothing of the kind.

The women in the image are actually K-pop stars and the tweet was meant as a joke, but the internet fell for it. Hard.

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You got sucker punched by fake news. Yikes, you might want to put some ice on that. Maybe next week will be better. Getty Images

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You're a fake news pawtective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical. Getty Images

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero! Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around. Getty Images

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app