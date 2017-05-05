Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You have all the tools you need to fight internet BS. Let's do it.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Two lesbian Chinese billionaires got married, making them the world's richest couple.

    Twitter / @merrymeiqi
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The women in the image are actually K-pop stars and the tweet was meant as a joke, but the internet fell for it. Hard.

    It's fake!

  2. Saudi TV pixelated German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hair in order to censor it in accordance with the county's laws.

    Khase News / Via Facebook: khasenews
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The image circulated widely online, but the original clip shows nothing of the kind.

    It's fake!

  3. Melania Trump's Twitter account liked a tweet about the wall Donald Trump built between him and the first lady.

    Twitter
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The first lady's account definitely liked that tweet.

    It's real! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Twitter / BuzzFeed News

  4. Is this quote from Mike Pence real or fake?

    Facebook / Fox News The FB Page
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A lot of misinformation has been spreading through memes on Facebook. This particular quote was published by a fake Fox News page and the image went viral but, as Snopes reports, the quote is not real.

    It's fake!

  5. A woman was prosecuted for laughing during Jeff Sessions's confirmation hearing.

    Zach Gibson / Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The woman, Desiree Fairooz, was found guilty of ‘disorderly or disruptive conduct’ and now faces jail time, though that sentence is considered unlikely according to the Guardian.

    It's real!

  6. Trump consoled Jehovah’s Witnesses on being banned from Russia and worshiped with them.

    Carlo Allegri / Reuters
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Russia did ban Jehova's Witnesses, but President Trump did not condemn the action or pray with the group, AP reports.

    It's fake!

  7. Scandinavia has competitive hobby horsing.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Twitter / @lukeappleby
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    And it's empowering, the CBC reports.

    It's real!

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You got sucker punched by fake news.

Yikes, you might want to put some ice on that. Maybe next week will be better.

You got sucker punched by fake news.
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news pawtective!

You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news pawtective!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!

Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews