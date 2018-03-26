Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

-
Is this image of Stormy Daniels hanging out with Donald and Melania Trump real or fake?
It's fake!
This image is photoshopped, Snopes reports. In the original image, Ivanka Trump is next to Melania. The fake image has been used to justify online conspiracy theories.
The school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School told officers to stay away from the building where the shooting was taking place.
It's real!
New documents reveal the school's resource officer told law enforcement to, "Stay at least 500 feet away at this point," BuzzFeed News reports.
In his new book, gay porn star Ricky Ruvpump said he and VP Mike Pence had a sexual relationship.
It's fake!
The story originated on a website filled with completely fabricated stories, Lead Stories reports.
An astronaut's DNA was changed by his time in space.
It's fake!
Astronaut Mark Kelly spent a year in space, which changed his gene expression — but his DNA remained the same.
President Trump appointed the man who killed Cecil the Lion to the US government's International Wildlife Conservation Council.
It's fake!
Because of a tenuous connection and misleading headlines, some people believed Cecil's killer was appointed to a wildlife council, Snopes reports. It's true that some appointees have a connection to Safari Club International, a trophy-hunting lobby group Cecil's killer is a member of, but the group has 50,000 members and he is not an appointee.
Parkland shooting survivor Emma González ripped up the US constitution to protest gun laws.
It's fake!
The original video was of her and other Parkland activists ripping up targets, but that didn't stop many accounts from sharing the fake.
Is this Karl Marx note real or fake?
It's real!
The bill is a souvenir note, Snopes reports, but it's the real thing.
