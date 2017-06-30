Sections

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Can you tell the real from the fake in these viral stories?

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. Let's start off easy. Is this product real or fake?

    Twitter/@abc13houston
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    It looks ridiculous, but it's a real thing you can buy.

    It's real! Via Twitter/@abc13houston

  2. A man died after smoking meth and trying to have sex with a crocodile.

    cairnstimes.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    You might not be surprised, but so, so many people fell for it.

    It's fake!

  3. Washington insiders say the president's health is deteriorating.

    ncscooper.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Although there are some legitimate editorials discussing Trump's health, this website claims to be satire and the image is clearly photoshopped.

    It's fake!

  4. Is the information in this meme real or fake?

    Facebook/Occupy Democrats
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This meme started a wave of stories about the government paying for McConnell's treatment, all of them false, as The Washington Post reports,

    It's fake!

  5. A fake Time magazine cover hangs in Trump's golf clubs.

    Twitter
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The Washington Post found that at least five of the clubs hung a fake Time cover for guests to see.

    It's real!

  6. Is this Mad Magazine cartoon from 1992 real or fake?

    Twitter/@ablington
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    A viral tweet tweet about the 1992 cartoon featured a real comic from Mad Mag, Snopes reports.

    It's real!

  7. Russia urges hepatitis shots for all travel to 'Gay-ropa'.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Russia urged everyone traveling to Europe to get a hepatitis-A shot, citing the numerous pride festivals in the region, RFERL reports.

    It's real!

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You're getting sucker punched by fake news.

Don't worry, it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant, better luck next week.

You're getting sucker punched by fake news.
Getty Images
You're a fake news pawtective!

You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news pawtective!
Getty Images
You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!

Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!
Getty Images
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

