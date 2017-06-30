Russia urged everyone traveling to Europe to get a hepatitis-A shot, citing the numerous pride festivals in the region, RFERL reports.

A viral tweet tweet about the 1992 cartoon featured a real comic from Mad Mag, Snopes reports.

The Washington Post found that at least five of the clubs hung a fake Time cover for guests to see.

This meme started a wave of stories about the government paying for McConnell's treatment, all of them false, as The Washington Post reports,

Although there are some legitimate editorials discussing Trump's health, this website claims to be satire and the image is clearly photoshopped.

You might not be surprised, but so, so many people fell for it.

It looks ridiculous, but it's a real thing you can buy.

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You're getting sucker punched by fake news. Don't worry, it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant, better luck next week.

You're a fake news pawtective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero! Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.

