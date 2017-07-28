As Politifact writes, there have been no reports of the North Korean Dictator's death.

The video took a snippet of a speech Merkel made in 2011 and flipped the meaning. According to a BuzzFeed News analysis , it's the most popular German-language post about the chancellor in the last five years.

The inmate is currently being held in jail on no bond, Fox59 reports.

The tweet was fabricated by website Dailythings.world, which used it to support their fake news story, Politifact reports.

According to local and state police BuzzFeed News spoke to , there have been no such raids. Numerous partisan conservative websites ran with the false headline.

After President Trump tweeted that he wants to ban transgender people from serving in the military, The Washington Post reported that the spending on viagra is five times higher than spending on medical care for transgender soldiers.

As Politifact reports , there has been no evidence of Cher moving to Canada. The website that published the claim, Conservativearmy99.com, is also notably unreliable.

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You're getting sucker-punched by fake news. Don't worry — it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant. Better luck next week. Getty Images

You're a fake news pawtective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical. Getty Images

You're a fake-news-fighting pupperhero! Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your BS-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground. Fake news is always around. Getty Images

