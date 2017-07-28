Sections

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Test your internet bullshit detector.

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. 1. Pop goddess Cher is moving to Canada in order to escape Donald Trump.

    conservativearmy88.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    As Politifact reports, there has been no evidence of Cher moving to Canada. The website that published the claim, Conservativearmy99.com, is also notably unreliable.

    It's fake!

  2. 2. The American Military spends more money on Viagra than on medical care for transgender soldiers.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    After President Trump tweeted that he wants to ban transgender people from serving in the military, The Washington Post reported that the spending on viagra is five times higher than spending on medical care for transgender soldiers.

    It's real!

  3. 3. Federal agents raided a "Jihadi Training Camp" in Islamberg, New York.

    pressconnects.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    According to local and state police BuzzFeed News spoke to, there have been no such raids. Numerous partisan conservative websites ran with the false headline.

    It's fake!

  4. 4. Is this tweet from former president Barack Obama real or fake?

    dailythings.world
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The tweet was fabricated by website Dailythings.world, which used it to support their fake news story, Politifact reports.

    It's fake!

  5. 5. An escaped Indiana inmate was found in a corn field and said he'd been "partying."

    fox59.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The inmate is currently being held in jail on no bond, Fox59 reports.

    It's real!

  6. 6. According to a video titled, "Angela Merkel: Germans have to accept foreigners' violence," the German Chancellor said, "we have to accept that the number of crimes is particularly high among young immigrants."

    Gloria.tv
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The video took a snippet of a speech Merkel made in 2011 and flipped the meaning. According to a BuzzFeed News analysis, it's the most popular German-language post about the chancellor in the last five years.

    It's fake!

  7. 7. North Korean media reported that Kim Jong Un is dead, calling Trump an assassin.

    dailysidnews.com
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    As Politifact writes, there have been no reports of the North Korean Dictator's death.

    It's fake!

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You're getting sucker-punched by fake news.

Don't worry — it will get better. Do some reading and stay vigilant. Better luck next week.

You're getting sucker-punched by fake news.
Getty Images
You're a fake news pawtective!

You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news pawtective!
Getty Images
You're a fake-news-fighting pupperhero!

Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your BS-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground. Fake news is always around.

You're a fake-news-fighting pupperhero!
Getty Images
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With USNews