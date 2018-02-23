If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Getting Knocked Out By Internet Bullshit

-
President Trump brought a note to the gun violence listening session that reminded him to say, "I hear you."
It's real!
Other points on the note said, "What would you most want me to know about your experience?" and "What can we do to make you feel safe?"
Survivors of the Florida high school shooting are paid "crisis actors" funded by billionaire George Soros.
It's fake!
Student survivors of the shooting have been dealing with an onslaught of false conspiracy theories after speaking out in favor of gun control.
Tomi Lahren said victims of mass shootings did not believe in God enough.
It's fake!
The meme used a fabricated quote from the conservative pundit, Snopes reports. She never said it.
Maxine Waters tweeted this about gun control.
It's fake!
The account that posted the false tweet is not connected to the congresswoman, Snopes reports.
President Trump tweeted in 2015 that if the Dow Jones plummets over 1,000 points, the president should be shot into the sun with a very big cannon.
It's fake!
The person who posted the screenshot later said it wasn't real after people took it seriously, PolitiFact reports.
KFC had to close some of its UK restaurants due to a chicken shortage.
It's real!
And people are loving KFC's apology advertisement.
Sylvester Stallone died after a battle with cancer.
It's fake!
The actor's Instagram account encouraged people to "ignore this stupidity," BBC reports.
