Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Can you take on internet BS?

Posted on
Jane Lytvynenko
Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

  1. French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is having an affair with his older wife's daughter.

    Screenshot
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The rumor is part of trolls' efforts to discredit the candidate and get the right-wing Marine LePen elected as president. Here's how the hoaxes are being spread.

    It's fake!

  2. A giant bunny died on a United Airlines flight while on the way to its owner.

    Caters News Agency
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Simon was a baby bunny, but he was expected to grow to be dog-sized. His owner said he was healthy before dying suddenly while in United's care.

    It's real!

  3. Is this viral comparison of Bill Nye's old show and new show real?

    Twitter / @andrewklavan
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Conservative outlets were quick to criticise Bill Nye for "transgender insanity," Snopes reports, but Nye did not actually say that gender is determined by chromosomes.

    It's fake!

  4. The breakthrough study of humans roaming America 130,000 years ago is being lauded by scientists.

    Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Many scientists are doubting the widely reported study that places humans on the continent 100,000 years before previously thought. The key piece of evidence might be the result of modern humans bulldozing, not pre-historic humans wielding their tools.

    It's fake!

  5. Is this video of Russian President Vladimir Putin singing Radiohead's "Creep" real?

    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    But the original version of Putin singing "Blueberry Hill" is also a gem

    It's fake!

  6. Evacuation alarms sounded in Pyongyang, North Korea as residents were evacuated amid fears of a nuclear attack.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The video of the alarm, which sparked the reports, was of an 8.3 magnitude earthquake in Chile, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  7. After a man man sued Coca-Cola for finding a mouse in his drink, the company said the rodent should have been more decomposed.

    Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    As AP reports, the attourney for Coca-Cola said the mouse should have been in a more advanced stage of decomposition.

    It's real!

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You got sucker punched by fake news.

Yikes, you might want to put some ice on that. Maybe next week will be better.

You got sucker punched by fake news.
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news pawtective!

You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news pawtective!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!

Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero!
Getty Images
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews