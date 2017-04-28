As AP reports, the attourney for Coca-Cola said the mouse should have been in a more advanced stage of decomposition.

The video of the alarm, which sparked the reports, was of an 8.3 magnitude earthquake in Chile, Snopes reports.

But the original version of Putin singing "Blueberry Hill" is also a gem

Many scientists are doubting the widely reported study that places humans on the continent 100,000 years before previously thought. The key piece of evidence might be the result of modern humans bulldozing, not pre-historic humans wielding their tools.

Conservative outlets were quick to criticise Bill Nye for "transgender insanity," Snopes reports, but Nye did not actually say that gender is determined by chromosomes.

Simon was a baby bunny, but he was expected to grow to be dog-sized. His owner said he was healthy before dying suddenly while in United's care.

The rumor is part of trolls' efforts to discredit the candidate and get the right-wing Marine LePen elected as president. Here's how the hoaxes are being spread.

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

You got sucker punched by fake news. Yikes, you might want to put some ice on that. Maybe next week will be better.

You're a fake news pawtective! You don't always get to the bottom of the story, but you sure know how to dig. Keep your ears perked and stay skeptical.

You're a fake news fighting pupperhero! Congratulations, you're unstopupble. Nothing can beat your bs-detecting instincts. But keep your nose to the ground, fake news is always around.

