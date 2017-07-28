Sections

I Can't Believe I Have To Debunk A Hoax About Students Threatening To Cut Off Their Penises

Or their testicles, for that matter.

Jane Lytvynenko
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On January 14, 2017, a website called Right Wing Now, which publishes completely false stories, published a hoax about a California student threatening to cut off his penis if Trump built a wall between Mexico and the United States.

rightwingnow.com

The website, which is no longer active, later added a disclaimer stating that "all information found in this article is fictitious" — but it still went viral.

rightwingnow.com

The post received over 140,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook and skyrocketed to the top of /r/The_Donald sub-Reddit with 6668 upvotes. Apparently thrilled with its success, Right Wing Now wrote a follow-up hoax about another student vowing to unergo a penectomy.

rightwingnow.com

And from there, things got a bit crazy.

Dozens of (mostly conservative) sites have written up the hoax as real, including the website of popular alt-right personality Milo Yiannopoulos. One website got over half a million views for its false story, according to a stats counter on the article page.

westernsentinel.com

Some sites also wrongly reported that the original story said students are pledging to remove their testicles, rather than their penises. They can't even copy-and-paste fake news properly, for shame.

Seven months since that first hoax went online, it's still circulating on partisan conservative sites with made-up quotes and varying details.

BuzzSumo

And people are still falling for the story.

I love this idea! Thin the herd. Since we have no biology sense, bet girls are threatening to cut theirs off too. https://t.co/4uP9mqmpwF
Winner 🇺🇸Smidge @smidgean

I love this idea! Thin the herd. Since we have no biology sense, bet girls are threatening to cut theirs off too. https://t.co/4uP9mqmpwF

There is still hope for the rest Democratic Party I only pray that the colleges keep teaching this method!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🤠 https://t.co/eOxFzfKDf9
Rockie Rich @RockieRich1

There is still hope for the rest Democratic Party I only pray that the colleges keep teaching this method!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🤠 https://t.co/eOxFzfKDf9

Even an Anthony Scaramucci parody account got in on the action.

This is outstanding news for our environment. I'm glad we can agree on the need for the wall @realDonaldTrump @CNN https://t.co/R6ptn01LY5
Anthony Scaramucci @tonyscarymucci

This is outstanding news for our environment. I'm glad we can agree on the need for the wall @realDonaldTrump @CNN https://t.co/R6ptn01LY5

But remember, students threatening to snip their genitals off if Trump builds a boarder wall with Mexico is FAKE NEWS.

Fgorgun / Getty Images

Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.

Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.

