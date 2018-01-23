The first time I used food stamps, I cried. It was a predawn Saturday morning, its sky still dusky with good sleeping hours. I typically cherish the solitude of that time of day, just me in an apocalyptic, I Am Legend–like world before my neighborhood shakes itself awake. On that day, I purposely sought aloneness to avoid pulling out the EBT card in the sight lines of people who could judge me. I felt exposed, like I didn't belong, an impostor among self-paying customers. For almost an hour, I navigated aisles with anxiety punching the underside of my chest, terrified the brand new card would be declined or inexplicably malfunction and I’d be left, stupefied and optionless, with a cartful of groceries I couldn’t otherwise afford. Items on my shopping list took on a luxurious tint and I silently scolded myself for having the audacity to desire them. Poor people who can’t afford to buy their own groceries don’t get fresh pineapple chunks and frozen waffles, Janelle. It was early April, barely spring, but my back was damp with a summery sweat. I was electric with worry.

The checkout line was mercifully empty when the cashier animated herself to start moving merchandise across the scanner. She was quiet, even somber, absorbed in her own challenges, but she lifted a small smile as she caught me nervously monitoring the escalating subtotal: $13. $34. $76. I had $3.37 in my checking account, my entire net worth not enough to pay for a car wash. If the EBT card wouldn’t work, I’d have to leave everything there and take a dejected walk out of the store and back to a home where my daughter was depending on me. I needed it to work. It had to work.

I squeezed my eyes closed and prayed from my core. PleaseGodpleaseGodpleaseGodpleaseGodplease. PleeeeeeeeaseGodpleaseGodpleaseGodpleaseGodplease. The sweet sound of a printing receipt broke my meditation. Thereafter the card, to my mama and the few friends who knew I had it, became known as The Magic Card. No one in the grocery store had said a disparaging word or given me a sideways look—not the cashier who checked me out, not the lady who sidled behind me in line just as I was paying—but humiliation forced tears up and over my water line as I wheeled the cart to my car. I loaded a dozen bags into the trunk, thankful to have food for me and my daughter but weeping because of my limping pride. I dropped myself into the driver’s seat, heavy and wholly exhausted before 7 a.m., and watched my breath in tiny, white puffs as I inhaled the cool air to exhale sobs.



Life had not been following my plan for quite some time and I am consequently steeled for setbacks and challenges, even backwardly suspicious when they’re not there. But there’s an overwhelming panic that crushes up against your insides when you look in your refrigerator and there’s nothing there and you look in your cabinets and there’s nothing there and you look at the available balance on your bank account and there’s nothing there either. It’s a new bottom, a milestone in destitution.



I’d had the EBT card tucked into one of the back pockets of my wallet for almost a year. A woman at a human services office I’d visited handed it to me when my application for Medicaid was approved. It was enough to not be able to afford my own medical care. My daughter had been treated for depression and anxiety, then diagnosed with bipolar disorder and, between therapy, programs and medication, her wellness plan was too much for me to singularly afford out-of-pocket. Food stamps meant a complete meltdown of my autonomy, however, and I initially refused it.



“Oh, no thank you,” I said, smiling politely at the white envelope Human Services Lady held over the chaos of her unkempt desk.

Public assistance had never been part of my reality before. I was raised by a single mother who worked copious amounts of overtime at a factory job to keep us comfortable, though certainly far, far from wealthy. As the first person in my family to go to college, it was my self-appointed duty to succeed, to carve opportunities for others, to become someone worthy of my mama’s sacrifices. I built a career that didn’t require me to work the same long hours in the same manual conditions. I had all the tools I should need to design a life that, if it couldn’t be sleek and sexy like a Maserati, could at least be functional and dependable like a Jeep.

The woman’s wrist held steady and the white envelope never wavered. “Take it just in case,” she said, kind but unsmiling. “Everyone gets one. Might as well use it.”



When I was laid off from my good office job and decided to become a full-time writer, I was prepared for lean times. I’d struggled financially through my entire adult stretch of life, doing the whole young single mom thing, but I didn’t consider that the trade-off for dream-chasing would be abject poverty. Nor did I believe if I decided one day to give up the ghost and go back into the cubicled security of office work and biweekly paychecks, my resumes and cover letters would evaporate into the ether and I’d be ensnared in uncertainty about which way was the way.



My mama would never let me and my daughter go without food. Neither would my aunties, cousins and sister circle of friends. But in the responsibility I put on myself, I was supposed to be helping other people, not being the recipient of other people's help.



Then one day after school, my daughter opened the refrigerator and hollered to me down the hallway. “Mommy, when are you going grocery shopping?” We’ve played that scene out probably hundreds of times in our household. Usually, I’d yell something back like, “Tonight, honey!” or “First thing tomorrow, I promise!” All I could say in that moment was “I don’t know” because I honestly didn’t. That unknowing was scary for me the woman but horrifying for me the mother. That weekend, I pulled the EBT card from its hiding place and humbled myself to let it do its work.



If you’ve ever felt like a respectable, good quality person, one visit to the human services office will snatch that from you. Tension and discouragement hang thick and heavy like jungle air as soon as you walk in. Despair is almost palpable. You’re at the mercy of a system powered by a comedy of inefficiencies. Lines form early. Waits are long. Paperwork disappears. When your number is called, your life is ultimately laid bare in document-form, fanned out in front of person whose job it is to decide whether you’re optimally managing the finances of your household and if you and your people are deserving of a help-up from the government. It’s a reductive and demeaning process and the seething, negative energy there makes even tiny babies cry.



During a particularly low point after my third visit to correct a problem I didn’t create on a renewal application that had been in process for months, a woman named Ms. Brown called from the local office to ask me why my forms were still pending. She was reviewing open files, she said, and wanted to run through all of the necessary items with me to pinpoint the possible holdup. The food stamps had been a big secret, a shameful reminder of my ongoing lack. But as my income continued to fluctuate and my rent devoured nearly everything that came in—I made just $17,000 in my first year—reality reminded me that I still needed that card to survive. I literally couldn’t afford to give up.



“I don’t know,” I explained, trying to summarize the need-to-know information since she’d taken a rare initiative to contact me. “But I’ve been going back and forth with the office for a long time now and no one seems to be able to resolve it. I haven’t had benefits in two, going on three months.”



Don’t scream, I told myself. This woman does not want to hear you scream.



“Can you come in today?” she asked.



“I live right down the street and I work from home,” I told her. “I can be there in 10 minutes.”

I sat small, slump-shouldered and helpless, emotionally weathered from the unreasonable back-and-forth and the general stress of enduring lack. Poverty is crazy-making. It changes you, snatches your good common sense, and consumes your thoughts. You wake up thinking about being poor, spend your days plotting how not to be poor and go to bed worrying about the consequences of being poor. You’re high-strung, easily provoked, always looking for answers. You snap on your children. You snap on your boos and baes. You snap internally. There are moments — long, inward-facing moments — when no scripture, no motivational meme, no inspirational quote can equivocate the urgency of not having enough.



Angels are made in the form of tall, coppery-brown women with bunned dreadlocks. When Ms. Brown returned to her desk, she slid an unblemished sheet of white paper in front of me. At the top, she’d initialed it and handwritten “approved” in gorgeous, curvy script. She’d not only replenished my benefits, she’d given me the amounts I’d been missing for previous months and I exploded into a volcano of grateful tears. She, already being the heroine of the day, hugged me into the comfort of her shoulder. Tender moments don’t typically happen in the human services office. And, as soon as I left, I went straight to the grocery store in the unhiding light of the day.

This catastrophic Trump episode we’ve been forced into has revived the dangerous narrative about people on public assistance being lazy or unskilled, content to suck public resources as a liability to their fellow Americans. That’s not who I am. With a food stamp fraud rate of just 1.3 percent and an overall public assistance fraud rate that continues to decline, that’s not who most folks who receive benefits are. The reality is if you're not making a living wage, you're less able to get by without some form of temporary help at some point. The corrosive rhetoric that contradicts that reality is racist, sexist, classicist.



There’s so much shame and loneliness around hard times. Last February, when New York Senator Patty Ritchie introduced legislation that would block families receiving food stamp benefits from purchasing “luxury items” like steak, lobster and decorated cakes, several of my real-life friends who read about the story mounted their Facebook soapboxes to belittle poor people. They griped about “they” and vented about “them” without even knowing that I’d been one of the “they” and “them” that they were criticizing. I was too cocooned in my self-preservation to clapback and too embarrassed to volunteer myself as a representative failure. I’d used the EBT card five, maybe six times before I forced myself to stop measuring my worth as a person by the temporary position I was in. ●

Janelle Harris is a writer and an editor.

BuzzFeed News is partnering with Death, Sex & Money to share stories about class, money, and the ways they impact our lives and relationships. Follow along here.



