White Pride Marchers In Edinburgh This Weekend "Can Fuck Off", Says SNP MP

Participants in the Unite Against Fascism march in Edinburgh in 2015.

Anti-racism campaigners and Scottish MPs have condemned a "poisonous" white pride rally that is due to take place in Edinburgh this weekend, just days after the Westminster terror attack.

The far-right National Front group has invited "all white nationalists" to march in the Scottish capital for a so-called "white pride day" on Saturday, which will coincide with a Sikh religious festival that will see hundreds take to the streets.

The Unite Against Fascism group has organised a counter-rally where campaigners and MPs from Edinburgh will speak out against what has been described as "a tiny and vicious group of fascists".

The SNP MP for Edinburgh East, Tommy Sheppard, told BuzzFeed News he will speak at the counter-rally to send a clear message to the white pride marchers that they're not welcome in Scotland's "liberal and progressive" capital city.

"I’ll be talking about the importance to confront racist ideology wherever it raises its head," said Sheppard. "We need more tolerance and a regrettable part of the Brexit campaign was pandering to people's prejudices against migrants, refugees, and anybody who is other.

"Actually, in this city, our diversity is our strength – we’re a mongrel nation and proud and the Aryans can fuck off."