This Nurse Was Abused On Social Media After Criticising Nicola Sturgeon

An SNP MP has been forced to apologise after falsely claiming the nurse was married to a Conservative councillor.

A nurse from Scotland has come under sustained abuse on social media after she criticised Nicola Sturgeon from the audience of the first Scottish leaders' debate of the general election. Claire Austin, a nurse for NHS Lothian, strongly criticised the first minister on Sunday night saying she has been forced to feed her family with the help of a food bank due to the low wages given to NHS staff by the Scottish government.

Immediately after the debate in the media "spin room", SNP MP Joanna Cherry spread a false rumour to journalists that Austin was the wife of a Tory councillor. The MP, who is also a lawyer, has since tweeted Austin to apologise.



@clairenursey Sorry I was wrong about twitter rumours. Entirely right that your voice is heard. https://t.co/tr1j98tlJG

However, Austin has since received hundreds of tweets from SNP supporters who have screengrabbed pictures of her drinking sparkling wine, holidaying in New York, and have claimed she lied about having to use a food bank. The Scottish Sun has published an article about Austin's "swanky" lifestyle claiming the nurse posted photos of herself eating at "the posh Malmaison hotel in February [and] drank expensive champagne at a birthday party". Viewers also noticed that Austin was in the audience for a Question Time production two weeks ago and have put that forward as evidence that she is an anti-SNP "plant" from the BBC.

That nurse really knows what it is to suffer. #leadersdebate

@BBCScotlandNews Supplying the same Anti SNP lady twice in two weeks now BBC is it any wonder why folks think you… https://t.co/IoUWPOJ2SR

Austin has been forced to defend herself on Twitter after the wave of abuse saying it is false to claim she earns £30,000, that some of the holidays posted were paid for by friends, and that she is not married.

@crantara @fatguyonabike45 @kwr66 IM NOT MARRIED! Let alone to HIM!! Please people get the facts straight

@AlisonWatters93 Yes I do Alison. I DO NOT earn £30,000 I earn £22,345

BEWARE! It is now a true representation of your life if you put your high days & holidays on social media even if pd 4 by friends & family

Austin also explained why she has appeared both on the debate and a Question Time show a few weeks ago.

@fatguyonabike45 I was invited back tonight because I didn't get to ask my question on the previous show - I'm not… https://t.co/XsQYywbnH2

The treatment of Austin following the debate has drawn criticism from figures inside the SNP, including from the Scottish government's health minister, Shona Robison, and SNP MP for Glasgow South Stewart McDonald.

Important to hear voices of nurses in #leadersdebate, we are offering to work with unions on pay

Even Claire is brushing off the accusation of being married to a Tory with some humour. Twitter really needs to be… https://t.co/m5TknmPjRj

Not sure how relevant the marriage of an audience member is. Her remarks were listened to and FM responded robustly. That's what matters.

