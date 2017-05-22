Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World
Politics

This Nurse Was Abused On Social Media After Criticising Nicola Sturgeon

An SNP MP has been forced to apologise after falsely claiming the nurse was married to a Conservative councillor.

Posted on
Jamie Ross
Jamie Ross
BuzzFeed News Reporter
BBC / Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

A nurse from Scotland has come under sustained abuse on social media after she criticised Nicola Sturgeon from the audience of the first Scottish leaders' debate of the general election.

Claire Austin, a nurse for NHS Lothian, strongly criticised the first minister on Sunday night saying she has been forced to feed her family with the help of a food bank due to the low wages given to NHS staff by the Scottish government.

(L-R) UKIP Scottish leader David Coburn, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie, and Scottish Green Party co-convenor Patrick Harvie MSP during BBC Scotlands live election debate on 21 May 21, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

(L-R) UKIP Scottish leader David Coburn, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie, and Scottish Green Party co-convenor Patrick Harvie MSP during BBC Scotlands live election debate on 21 May 21, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after the debate in the media "spin room", SNP MP Joanna Cherry spread a false rumour to journalists that Austin was the wife of a Tory councillor. The MP, who is also a lawyer, has since tweeted Austin to apologise.

@clairenursey Sorry I was wrong about twitter rumours. Entirely right that your voice is heard. https://t.co/tr1j98tlJG
Joanna Cherry QC @joannaccherry

@clairenursey Sorry I was wrong about twitter rumours. Entirely right that your voice is heard. https://t.co/tr1j98tlJG

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, Austin has since received hundreds of tweets from SNP supporters who have screengrabbed pictures of her drinking sparkling wine, holidaying in New York, and have claimed she lied about having to use a food bank.

The Scottish Sun has published an article about Austin's "swanky" lifestyle claiming the nurse posted photos of herself eating at "the posh Malmaison hotel in February [and] drank expensive champagne at a birthday party".

Viewers also noticed that Austin was in the audience for a Question Time production two weeks ago and have put that forward as evidence that she is an anti-SNP "plant" from the BBC.

That nurse really knows what it is to suffer. #leadersdebate
Scott Harrison @ayewecan

That nurse really knows what it is to suffer. #leadersdebate

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BBCScotlandNews
💙🦄 Lorraine 🦄💙 @UnicornUnchaind

@BBCScotlandNews

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BBCScotlandNews Supplying the same Anti SNP lady twice in two weeks now BBC is it any wonder why folks think you… https://t.co/IoUWPOJ2SR
Laird of Glencairn @MarkYou05730747

@BBCScotlandNews Supplying the same Anti SNP lady twice in two weeks now BBC is it any wonder why folks think you… https://t.co/IoUWPOJ2SR

Reply Retweet Favorite

Austin has been forced to defend herself on Twitter after the wave of abuse saying it is false to claim she earns £30,000, that some of the holidays posted were paid for by friends, and that she is not married.

@crantara @fatguyonabike45 @kwr66 IM NOT MARRIED! Let alone to HIM!! Please people get the facts straight
Claire @ClaireNursey

@crantara @fatguyonabike45 @kwr66 IM NOT MARRIED! Let alone to HIM!! Please people get the facts straight

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AlisonWatters93 Yes I do Alison. I DO NOT earn £30,000 I earn £22,345
Claire @ClaireNursey

@AlisonWatters93 Yes I do Alison. I DO NOT earn £30,000 I earn £22,345

Reply Retweet Favorite
BEWARE! It is now a true representation of your life if you put your high days & holidays on social media even if pd 4 by friends & family
Claire @ClaireNursey

BEWARE! It is now a true representation of your life if you put your high days & holidays on social media even if pd 4 by friends & family

Reply Retweet Favorite

Austin also explained why she has appeared both on the debate and a Question Time show a few weeks ago.

@fatguyonabike45 I was invited back tonight because I didn't get to ask my question on the previous show - I'm not… https://t.co/XsQYywbnH2
Claire @ClaireNursey

@fatguyonabike45 I was invited back tonight because I didn't get to ask my question on the previous show - I'm not… https://t.co/XsQYywbnH2

Reply Retweet Favorite

The treatment of Austin following the debate has drawn criticism from figures inside the SNP, including from the Scottish government's health minister, Shona Robison, and SNP MP for Glasgow South Stewart McDonald.

Important to hear voices of nurses in #leadersdebate, we are offering to work with unions on pay
Shona Robison MSP @ShonaRobison

Important to hear voices of nurses in #leadersdebate, we are offering to work with unions on pay

Reply Retweet Favorite
Even Claire is brushing off the accusation of being married to a Tory with some humour. Twitter really needs to be… https://t.co/m5TknmPjRj
Stewart McDonald @StewartMcDonald

Even Claire is brushing off the accusation of being married to a Tory with some humour. Twitter really needs to be… https://t.co/m5TknmPjRj

Reply Retweet Favorite
Not sure how relevant the marriage of an audience member is. Her remarks were listened to and FM responded robustly. That's what matters.
Stewart McDonald @StewartMcDonald

Not sure how relevant the marriage of an audience member is. Her remarks were listened to and FM responded robustly. That's what matters.

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Austin for comment.

Jamie Ross is a Scotland reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Edinburgh.

Contact Jamie Ross at jamie.ross@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Ukpolitics