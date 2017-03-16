Theresa May Has Rejected Nicola Sturgeon’s Demand For IndyRef2

Get Our News App
Politics

The prime minister said “now is not the time” for another Scottish independence referendum.

Jamie Ross
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May has rejected Nicola Sturgeon’s demand for another Scottish independence referendum, saying “now is not the time”.

The prime minister told broadcast journalists on Thursday afternoon that the UK government has to put “all its energies” into negotiating the Brexit deal.

Sturgeon announced on Monday that she wanted another referendum on independence between autumn 2018 and spring 2019, but that requires the agreement of the UK government for a legal vote.

“When the SNP government say it’s the time to start talking about a second independence referendum, I say that just at this point all of our energies should be focused on our negotiations with the European Union about our future relationship,” said the prime minister.

“To be talking about an independence referendum would … make it more difficult for us to be able to get the right deal for Scotland and the right deal for the UK.”

The prime minister added: “My message is clear – now is not the time.”

The prime minister’s announcement comes one day before the SNP’s spring conference is due to begin in Aberdeen.

The UK government’s Scotland secretary, David Mundell, added that Sturgeon’s proposal for a pre-Brexit referendum “can’t be agreed”.

Mundell told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday he didn’t agree that another referendum on independence was inevitable, despite Sturgeon’s announcement the day before.

At first minister’s questions on Thursday afternoon, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said another referendum “cannot happen” before Brexit.

“The Scottish Conservatives reject the proposals set out by the First Minister on Monday,” said Davidson. “A referendum cannot happen when the people of Scotland have not been given the opportunity to see how our new relationship with the European Union is working.”

Sturgeon responded in a series of tweets saying that she was not proposing an immediate referendum, but that May was risking “blocking Scotland’s right to choose”.

3/3 If the Tories refuse to do so, they would effectively be blocking Scotland's right to choose when the Brexit terms clear...

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon)

Davidson and Mundell are due to address journalists later on Thursday afternoon.

More to follow…

Jamie Ross is a Scotland reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Edinburgh.
Contact Jamie Ross at jamie.ross@buzzfeed.com.
