The SNP's Fundraiser For IndyRef2 Has Been Mysteriously Closed Down

The SNP's drive to raise £1 million for a second independence referendum campaign appears to have been quietly shut down in the wake of the party losing 21 seats in the general election last week.

When Nicola Sturgeon announced her push for a second referendum in March, the party launched a site for information about independence, a page to pledge support, and another page to donate money for the campaign.

The SNP has insisted the donation page was shut down so the party could focus on raising funds for the general election, but analysis from BuzzFeed News suggests the page was live as recently as last Thursday – the day of the election.

The party has not denied this and did not respond to repeated questions from BuzzFeed News on when the page was taken offline.



The SNP also did not respond to a question from BuzzFeed News on whether, now the general election is over, the fund will be reactivated to allow supporters of a second referendum to donate money to the efforts.



However, the party has indicated that the fund – which raised around £480,000 – was due to close down shortly regardless of the election result and said: "The page was taken down because our fundraising efforts were focused on the election."

BuzzFeed News understands the page was originally intended to stay live until June 20, but was brought down early.