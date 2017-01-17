Second Scottish Independence Referendum "More Likely" As May Confirms UK Will Leave Single Market

Theresa May (left) is greeted by Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan / PA Archive/PA Images ID: 10336295

A second Scottish independence referendum has become “more likely” after Theresa May confirmed the UK will be leaving the European single market, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

On Tuesday morning the prime minister confirmed the UK will opt for a so-called hard Brexit, outside of the single market, which Sturgeon has previously warned would lead to another Scottish referendum.

May stressed she would strive to protect the UK, saying “our precious union” will be “at the heart of everything we do”, and pledged to “consider” the Scottish government’s proposals for Scotland remaining in the single market when the rest of the UK leaves.

However, she also suggested there would be no special deal for Scotland, saying: “It is only by coming together as one great union of nations and people that we can make the most of the opportunities ahead.”

Responding to May’s speech, Sturgeon welcomed the prime minister’s pledge to consider the Scottish government’s proposals but warned May that it seemed increasingly clear to her that “Scotland’s voice is not being listened to”.

“That must change in short order if there is to be any confidence that Scotland’s interests can be met within the UK,” said the first minister. “And if, as the PM has now signaled, the UK is not staying in the single market, then there must be serious engagement on our proposal to allow Scotland to do so.”

Sturgeon added that it seems to her that the UK government believes it “can do anything to Scotland and get away with it”, adding: “They must start to understand how wrong they are.”

“The UK government cannot be allowed to take us out of the EU and the single market, regardless of the impact on our economy, jobs, living standards and our reputation as an open, tolerant country, without Scotland having the ability to choose between that and a different future,” said Sturgeon.

“With her comments today, the prime minister has only succeeded in making that choice more likely.”

Pete Wishart, the SNP MP for Perth and North Perthsire, told BuzzFeed News May’s decision to seek “the hardest of hard Brexits” has made an independence referendum “much more likely”.

However, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said May’s speech was “clear and reasonable” and that there was “no justification” for a second referendum on independence despite the UK heading for exiting the single market.

“Ever since the Brexit vote, the SNP has tried to use the result as an excuse for holding a divisive second referendum on independence,” said Davidson. “It has failed to persuade people in Scotland of that case. Now that the UK government has spelled out this plan of action, that case has collapsed altogether.

“There is no justification whatsoever for that threat to be maintained. Nicola Sturgeon should now rule a second referendum out and instead work to get the best deal out of Brexit for all of us across the UK.”

Asked by BuzzFeed News if he thought it pushed Scotland closer towards another independence referendum, Scottish secretary David Mundell – the Conservatives’ only Scottish MP – simply replied: “No.”



Ian Murray, Labour’s only MP in Scotland, told BuzzFeed News that May’s single market announcement made the case for independence weaker but predicted the SNP will use it to argue for another vote.



“We’ve always said that [May] can’t reconcile membership of single market with their immigration policies and she seems to want to hang the economy on the alter of immigration,” said Murray.

“Does it make another IndyRef more likely? I don’t think the SNP need any encouragement or excuse, but what is clear is that it makes the independence case much more difficult to make and {Sturgeon] should take another referendum off the table and give Scotland the stability the public desire.”