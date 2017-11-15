Scottish Labour's Interim Leader Has Quit After Claims Of "Abusive" Messages

The interim leader of Scottish Labour has stood down after a former partner of his claimed that he had made her life a "living hell" with abusive messages.

Alex Rowley MSP, who took up the role after former leader Kezia Dugdale resigned in August, said in a statement that he denied the allegations but would stand aside as both interim and deputy leader while they were investigated.

The former partner of Rowley's, who remained anonymous, told the Scottish Sun that Rowley "destroyed [her] life" with abusive messages and that the MSP's behaviour had left her as "a shadow of the woman I once was".

In a statement, Rowley said: "I totally refute these allegations and will take all steps necessary to clear my name. These allegations must be properly and thoroughly investigated in line with our party’s procedures – and I will refer myself to the party so such an investigation can take place.



"While that investigation is carried out, I will step aside as Deputy Leader, as well as Interim Leader, of the Scottish Labour Party."

A Scottish Labour Party spokesperson said: "Alex Rowley has stood aside as Interim and Deputy Leader of Scottish Labour and referred himself to the Party's internal complaints procedure regarding allegations made against him."