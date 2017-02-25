Sadiq Khan Says Scottish Nationalism Can Be As Divisive As Racism

Matthew Childs / Reuters ID: 10595961

Sadiq Khan has risked provoking a major row during a visit to Scotland by comparing Scottish nationalism to racism and other forms of bigotry.

Ahead the London mayor’s speech at the Scottish Labour conference in Perth on Saturday, Khan is expected to say there’s “no difference” in dividing people on the basis of whether they are English or Scottish, and on the basis of their race or background.



Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, described the intervention as “spectacularly ill-judged” and said it was a sign of “sheer desperation” on the part of Scottish Labour.

In a swipe at the SNP the London mayor will add that there are people in the party who are “determined to define London as Scotland’s enemy” and attempt to present London as a “city of elites” and a “hotbed of conservatism”.

Khan will introduce Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale ahead of her speech to the conference on Saturday afternoon where she will argue for the creation of a federal future for the UK with more powers for the Scottish parliament.

“The last thing we need now is to pit different parts of our country or sections of our society against each other – or to further fuel division or seek separation,” the London mayor will say.

“There’s no difference between those who try to divide us on the basis of whether we’re English or Scottish and those who try to divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion.”

The London mayor will argue that people in Scotland and London need to fight for their “shared progressive values” in order to “turn back the tide” of nationalist and right-wing populist parties.

“That is the message I’m taking to the Scottish Labour Party conference today – that now is the time to build unity, create a more United Kingdom and ensure everyone has the opportunities they need to succeed,” Khan will say.

In a series of tweets, Sturgeon condemned Khan’s upcoming speech, describing it as an “insult to all those Scots who support independence” and a sign of “moral bankruptcy” from Scottish Labour.

1/3 I'm a big admirer of @SadiqKhan but today's intervention is spectacularly ill-judged... — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) ID: 10595994

2/3 it is an insult to all those Scots who support independence for reasons of inclusion & social justice - the antithesis of what he says — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) ID: 10595995

3/3 and it is a sign of the sheer desperation and moral bankruptcy that has driven so many from Scottish Labour's ranks. Very disappointing. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) ID: 10595996

Saturday at the Scottish Labour conference will also see a speech from deputy leader Tom Watson who will support Dugdale’s proposal for a new federal structure for the UK.

Watson will argue that Scotland shouldn’t “tie its hands to the SNP” but instead stay inside the UK with more power devolved from Brussels and Westminster to the UK’s nations and regions.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will address the conference on Sunday.