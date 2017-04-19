Ruth Davidson Says She's Not Going To Stand In The General Election

Ruth Davidson has ruled out standing in the general election in June but has said she'll make "damn sure" her party will take seats from the SNP.

Speaking to journalists a day after Theresa May's shock announcement that a general election will take place on June 8, the Scottish Conservative leader predicted that her party will make significant gains from the SNP.

Davidson also said that, whatever the outcome of the election is in Scotland, it will have no impact on the prime minister's position that "now is not the time" for a second independence referendum.

Asked by BuzzFeed News if she would rule out standing in the election, the Scottish Conservative leader said her MSPs were free to do so but she would not be standing for election to Westminster in June.

"Absolutely, I’m here for the long haul in the Scottish parliament. I want to be the next first minister in Scotland, I want to turn a strong opposition into a government in waiting in Scotland and I’ve for four years to do that," she said.

Davidson went on to reject Nicola Sturgeon's suggestion that the prime minister had made a "huge miscalculation" by calling for the election, or that it would result in a more solid SNP mandate for holding a second referendum.

The Scottish Conservative leader said she'd aim to win seats from the SNP in areas such as the Scottish Borders, Aberdeenshire, and Edinburgh – as well as areas with a strong Brexit vote like Angus Robertson's constituency of Moray.

"I’ve been at this game a bit of time now and I can’t think of a single time the SNP haven’t claimed whatever result has come out of anything as somehow strengthening their hand for independence," said Davidson.

"But we still don’t have a majority of people supporting it or supporting a referendum at this time. I’ll make damn sure they’re not returning 56 seats in June and if she wants to claim that as a victory, when she falls back, that’s up to her."

Shortly after Davidson's event, Sturgeon told journalists in Westminster that May's opposition to another referendum would "crumble to dust" if the SNP won the election in Scotland and the Conservatives didn't.

However, Davidson said the election result in Scotland will make no difference to the prime minister's opinion about a second referendum.

"[May's] stance was based on two things; that the people of Scotland shouldn’t be asked to vote on their constitutional future when they don’t know what Brexit looks like, and when there’s not a majority support for it in Scotland.



"In terms of this election, neither of these tests are impacted upon."