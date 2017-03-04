Ruth Davidson Has Told Nicola Sturgeon To "Stop Talking Scotland Down"

Jane Barlow / PA Wire/PA Images ID: 10640271

Ruth Davidson has urged Nicola Sturgeon to “stop talking Scotland down” and abandon the prospect of another independence referendum in the wake of the UK’s vote to leave the EU.



Speaking at her party’s conference on Saturday afternoon, the Scottish Conservative leader told the first minister she will “fight [her] every step of the way” if the SNP continues to agitate for another independence vote.

Davidson told a crowd of around 600 delegates in Glasgow that Sturgeon is attempting to “bounce Scotland into another referendum” and the first minister’s “obsession” with independence is causing neglect of Scotland’s public services.

The Scottish Conservative leader admitted that the UK government’s upcoming Brexit negotiations will be “tough” but said, while she wants the UK to succeed outside of the EU, Sturgeon wants it to “fail”.

Davidson, who campaigned for a Remain vote in last June’s referendum on EU membership, told the conference: “Irrespective of how I voted, I have to respect the result. [Sturgeon] has never met a referendum she hasnae tried to overturn.

“I say this here today – as we leave the EU, whether individually we were Remain or Leave, we deserve a Scottish government that is focussed on helping Team UK get the best Brexit deal for all of us, not using it revive its independence obsession.”

The Scottish Conservative leader criticised what she referred to as the SNP’s “grievance-hunting agenda” and asked Sturgeon to “stop talking Scotland down, and go out to the world and talk our prospects up for once.”

“We want you to do the job you were elected to do,” said Davidson. “To address the issues that really matter. To make our schools better, our hospitals, our economy and the lives of all our people.

“Scotland said no to independence. Scotland is saying ‘stop trying to bounce us into another referendum’, and I can promise you this: This party – the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – will never waver in our determination to stand up for the decision we made as a country.

“We said ‘no’. We meant it. Are you listening, Nicola? No. Second. Referendum.”

Responding to Davidson’s speech, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the Scottish Conservative leader had a “cheek” to criticise Sturgeon for her independence “obsession”.

“It’s Ruth Davidson’s Tories who have allowed Nicola Sturgeon to focus on her constitutional obsession, rather than closing the growing gap between the richest and the poorest in our schools,” said Dugdale.



“It’s Ruth Davidson’s party pressing ahead with a hard Brexit that will harm our economy and hurt hard-working families, while supporting tax cuts for the richest in society.

“And it is Ruth Davidson’s Tories who have put our Union at risk once again.”