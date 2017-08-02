Pro-Independence Scots Are Delighted Trump Said Leaving The UK Would Be "Terrible"

Donald Trump chats with the media on the 14th tee whilst on a tour of Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie.

Pro-independence Scots have reacted with delight after Donald Trump said Scotland leaving the UK would be "terrible", confident that the US president's opposition will be a huge boost to their cause.

On Tuesday, a rambling transcript of a Wall Street Journal interview with Trump was released by Politico in which Trump revealed his concerns about what Scottish independence would mean for The Open golf championship.

“Is Scotland going to go for the vote, by the way?" the US president asked a Wall Street Journal reporter. "You don’t see it. It would be terrible. They just went through hell. They just went through hell."



Trump, who established two championship golf courses in Scotland, added: "One little thing, what would they do with the British Open if they ever got out? They’d no longer have the British Open. Scotland. Keep it in Scotland.”

Figures from the pro-independence Scottish National Party told BuzzFeed News they were confident that, rather than harming their cause, Trump's comments will boost support for independence due to his unpopularity in Scotland.

Although Trump's mother was born in Scotland, the US president has sparked protests in the country – thousands of people took to the streets shortly after his inauguration early this year to call him "an absolute roaster" and "a bawbag".