Nicola Sturgeon Says The SNP Would Help Jeremy Corbyn Become Prime Minister

Nicola Sturgeon would seek to help Jeremy Corbyn become prime minister and support him on an "issue-by-issue" basis in the result of a hung parliament in next week's general election, she has said.
As the polling gap between Labour and the Conservatives narrows, there has been increasing speculation about whether the SNP would lend its support to Corbyn and strike some form of deal to make him prime minister.
Labour has formally ruled out an official coalition or deal with the SNP, but shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry hinted on Thursday that she would expect the SNP and other smaller parties to support her party in parliament.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday, Sturgeon said she'd expect "all sorts of talks" between her and Corbyn in the event of a hung parliament and predicted Scotland would end up being be "pivotal" in the outcome of the election.
"I've said very clearly, I said this many times during the 2015 election, that if there was to be a hung parliament – if the parliamentary arithmetic allowed it – then I would want the SNP to be part of a progressive alternative to a Conservative government," said the first minister.
"Not in a coalition, I don't envisage any formal coalitions, but on an issue-by-issue basis to put forward progressive policies and see a progressive agenda. We see some of the parties in this election, not least Labour, putting forward policies that the SNP has already implemented in Scotland."
Asked if it would be democratically acceptable for the SNP to have a hand in governing of the entire UK despite only standing candidates in Scotland, Sturgeon said such a result would mean that voters in the whole of the UK had decided that they wanted neither of the two main UK parties to "govern with a free hand".
She added: "When I look at the polls right now, I certainly see in the rest of the UK a significant narrowing of the polls, but my reading of the polls is that Theresa May and the Conservatives are still on track to win this election. But they're no longer certain to get a bigger majority in this election.
"In that scenario, Scotland becomes centre stage and potentially has a pivotal and decisive role to play. It could be the case that what determines whether or not Theresa May has a bigger majority is the outcome of the election in Scotland."
Speaking shortly after Sturgeon on the same programme, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said there would be no deal with the SNP because Corbyn believes the SNP are not a progressive party.
However, the Scottish Labour leader did appear to accept that Labour's plans for government, such as its budget, could end up relying on the votes of the SNP, saying their failure to back Labour would "let the Tories back in".
"[Corbyn] has absolutely 100% refuted any prospect of a deal, a coalition, or a pact with the SNP for two fundamental reasons," said Dugdale.
"One, he doesn't believe the SNP are a progressive party so you can't have a progressive alliance with a party for example that refuses to tax the rich and asks them to pay their fair share. Also, Jeremy Corbyn accepts there's nothing progressive about wanting to break up the United Kingdom."
The Scottish Labour leader added: "There will be a Labour budget ... at that moment it is for the SNP to decide whether they back it or not. If they choose not to back it, all they do is let the Tories back in, the choice is theirs."
