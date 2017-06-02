Nicola Sturgeon Says The SNP Would Help Jeremy Corbyn Become Prime Minister

Nicola Sturgeon would seek to help Jeremy Corbyn become prime minister and support him on an "issue-by-issue" basis in the result of a hung parliament in next week's general election, she has said.

As the polling gap between Labour and the Conservatives narrows, there has been increasing speculation about whether the SNP would lend its support to Corbyn and strike some form of deal to make him prime minister.

Labour has formally ruled out an official coalition or deal with the SNP, but shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry hinted on Thursday that she would expect the SNP and other smaller parties to support her party in parliament.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday, Sturgeon said she'd expect "all sorts of talks" between her and Corbyn in the event of a hung parliament and predicted Scotland would end up being be "pivotal" in the outcome of the election.

"I've said very clearly, I said this many times during the 2015 election, that if there was to be a hung parliament – if the parliamentary arithmetic allowed it – then I would want the SNP to be part of a progressive alternative to a Conservative government," said the first minister.

"Not in a coalition, I don't envisage any formal coalitions, but on an issue-by-issue basis to put forward progressive policies and see a progressive agenda. We see some of the parties in this election, not least Labour, putting forward policies that the SNP has already implemented in Scotland."

Asked if it would be democratically acceptable for the SNP to have a hand in governing of the entire UK despite only standing candidates in Scotland, Sturgeon said such a result would mean that voters in the whole of the UK had decided that they wanted neither of the two main UK parties to "govern with a free hand".