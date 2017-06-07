Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Politics

Nicola Sturgeon Says The SNP Is The Real Pro-Corbyn Party In Scotland

The first minister insists she agrees on more with Jeremy Corbyn than the Scottish Labour party ever will.

Posted on
Jamie Ross
Jamie Ross
BuzzFeed News Reporter
First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon speaks on the last day of campaigning for the General Election.
Jane Barlow / PA Wire/PA Images

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon speaks on the last day of campaigning for the General Election.

Nicola Sturgeon insisted the SNP is the true pro-Jeremy Corbyn choice for voters across Scotland on Thursday, claiming her party has more in common with the Labour leader than Kezia Dugdale and the Scottish Labour party.

The SNP leader spoke to a rally of several hundred people in Leith, to the north of Scotland's capital of Edinburgh, on the final day of campaigning ahead of a general election where her party is expected to lose a handful of seats.

To the cheering crowd, Sturgeon said the SNP were the only party in Scotland which can help to prevent Theresa May from increasing her majority at the election, insisting a vote for Labour and the Lib Dems would be wasted.

Sturgeon dedicated most of her speech to attacking May, Ruth Davidson, and the Scottish Conservatives, particularly over their support of the so-called "rape clause" on child tax credits, which the first minister called "despicable".

But the most interesting section of her speech was a direct appeal to people who may have been won over by Labour leader Corbyn during his party's recent surge in the polls both across the whole UK, including Scotland.

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during an event at the Malmaison Hotel in Edinburgh while on the last day of campaigning for the General Election.
Jane Barlow / PA Wire/PA Images

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during an event at the Malmaison Hotel in Edinburgh while on the last day of campaigning for the General Election.

"I’ve got a message today for people across our country who usually vote Labour or Liberal Democrat," said the first minister. "I understand your loyalty to your party and I understand you do no agree with the SNP on anything. You may disagree very strongly with us on some things – but I ask you to think of this.

"A vote tomorrow for Labour or the Lib Dems, the parties in third and fourth position in Scotland, risks doing one thing and one thing only; splitting the anti-Tory vote and allowing a Tory MP in the back door. Let us not take that risk tomorrow."

Turning her attention specifically to Labour, the first minister insisted she has more in common with Corbyn than his counterpart in Scotland, Dugdale, who has previously been critical of Corbyn and supported his rival, Owen Smith, in last year's leadership election.

"If [Labour voters] lend the SNP your vote tomorrow to keep the Tories out then you can be assured that you will be electing SNP MPs who might not agree with him on everything, but agree with Jeremy Corbyn on more than Kezia Dugdale or Scottish Labour ever will," said the first minister.

Only a few months ago, Sturgeon ridiculed Corbyn, saying his party was in "meltdown" and that the Labour leader was not getting within "a million miles" of Downing Street. However, Sturgeon's language has changed as Labour's poll ratings have improved.

Here we go - Nicola Sturgeon begins her final rally of the election campaign in Leith.
Jamie Ross @JamieRoss7

Here we go - Nicola Sturgeon begins her final rally of the election campaign in Leith.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Corbyn has been strongly anti-SNP in his speeches in Scotland since he became Labour leader, doubting that they are a "genuine" progressive party and ruling out any form of "deal, pact, or coalition" with Sturgeon's MPs.

Earlier on Wednesday, at his own rally in Glasgow, Corbyn said: "Our party is not doing deals, we’re not offering anything other than us, our manifesto, our principles, and our programme."

Despite that, the Tories have repeatedly warned a Labour minority government would lead to a "coalition of chaos" with the SNP, with May saying in Edinburgh earlier in the week that Sturgeon would be "pulling the strings from [her official residence] Bute House".

At the end of her speech, Sturgeon urged people in Scotland not to split the "anti-Tory vote" and insisted the only way to oust May from Downing Street was by voting for her party at the general election on Thursday.

"If you don’t want to wake up on Friday morning with a Tory government with a bigger majority able to do more damage to Scotland the only way to stop that happening is to vote SNP," said Sturgeon.

Jamie Ross is a Scotland reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Edinburgh.

Contact Jamie Ross at jamie.ross@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Ukpolitics