Nicola Sturgeon Claims Kezia Dugdale Privately Told Her Labour Would Stop Opposing IndyRef2

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Kezia Dugdale told her in private that Scottish Labour would drop its opposition to a second referendum on independence in the wake of last year's vote to leave the EU.



The unverifiable claim, which Dugdale strongly denies, was the standout moment of the final Scottish leaders debate ahead of Thursday's general election which, north of the border, has been dominated by the topic of independence.

Labour has previously been attacked by the Scottish Conservatives for being weak on its opposition to a second independence vote, with UK party leader Jeremy Corbyn saying during the campaign that another would be "absolutely fine".

Sturgeon's admission was immediately seized upon by the Scottish Conservative representatives in the media spin room at the debate in Glasgow, who claimed the "bombshell revelation" had destroyed Scottish Labour's campaign.

"I respect the fact that many people disagree with me on a referendum and independence," said Sturgeon, in reply to a question from Dugdale about dropping plans for another vote. "But I also believe that Scotland needs to have a choice at the right time in the future because of the consequences of not having a choice – that we may have to accept a disastrous Brexit."

Sturgeon added: "You [Dugdale] used to agree with me on that. You and I spoke the day after the EU referendum and you told me then that you thought the change with Brexit meant that Labour should stop opposing a referendum."

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson questioned Sturgeon further on the admission, with the first minister elaborating: "She [Dugdale] said that she thought Brexit changed everything and that she didn't think Labour could go on opposing a second independence referendum."

A senior SNP source told BuzzFeed News after the debate that Dugdale had previously spoke publicly about the conservation, but that she had missed out a "key part" when talking about it – the part which Sturgeon revealed tonight.

Dugdale strongly denied the claim as being "not true" and "complete nonsense" during the debate and, minutes after it ended, tweeted that it was a "categoric lie" and a sign of desperation on the part of the first minster.

