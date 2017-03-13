Nicola Sturgeon Has Announced Her Plans For Another Scottish Independence Referendum

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10688655

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed her plans to hold another Scottish independence referendum by spring 2019.

At a press conference on Monday morning at the first minister’s official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said the UK government had failed to compromise with her ahead of the triggering of Article 50.

The first minister said she will now seek permission from the Scottish parliament to begin plans for another vote on independence referendum towards the end of the UK government’s Brexit negotiations.

Sturgeon said voters in Scotland deserved the chance “to decide our future in a fair, free and democratic way” when the terms of Brexit are known.

More to follow…