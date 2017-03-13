Get Our News App
Politics

Nicola Sturgeon Has Announced Her Plans For Another Scottish Independence Referendum

The first minister said Scotland must have the choice to become independent at the end of the Brexit process.

Jamie Ross
Jamie Ross
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed her plans to hold another Scottish independence referendum by spring 2019.

At a press conference on Monday morning at the first minister’s official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said the UK government had failed to compromise with her ahead of the triggering of Article 50.

The first minister said she will now seek permission from the Scottish parliament to begin plans for another vote on independence referendum towards the end of the UK government’s Brexit negotiations.

Sturgeon said voters in Scotland deserved the chance “to decide our future in a fair, free and democratic way” when the terms of Brexit are known.

More to follow…

Jamie Ross is a Scotland reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Edinburgh.
Contact Jamie Ross at jamie.ross@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
Inside The Battle For Abortion Rights Spilling Out On To Ireland's Streets

by Laura Silver

