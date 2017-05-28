Jeremy Corbyn's Labour project is "only beginning" – even if he fails to become prime minister in next month's election, a shadow minister told a cheering crowd at a general election rally in Glasgow.

The Labour leader was in Scotland's biggest city on Sunday evening with two weeks to go until voters in the UK go to the polls, and he urged hundreds of activists to make the most of the "ten days left to achieve our hopes and dreams".

Shadow minister Ian Lavery, Labour's election coordinator and who's defending the Wansbeck seat in the north of England, spoke before Corbyn's speech and insisted that the Labour leader is at the start of a "long, long, long process" of creating a new style of politics in the UK.

Corbyn previously told BuzzFeed News he would continue in his role even if he lost the election but later denied saying that, adding: "I told them I would carry on as leader because we'll have won the election by then."

However, Lavery said: "People don’t want austerity, people have had enough of cuts. Today’s economy is completely fractured – it’s broken, it only serves the rich and the wealthy and we’ll change that.

"We want change that and we’re in the process – it will be a long, long, long process, of changing politics in Britain. Whatever happens at the election isn’t the end of the Corbyn project, it’s only the beginning of the Corbyn project."