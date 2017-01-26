Jeremy Corbyn Will Tell His MPs To Vote In Favour Of Triggering Article 50

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ahead of his speech at the City Halls in Glasgow where he set out plans for a fairer, more equitable and better Scotland and UK. Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images ID: 10402755

Jeremy Corbyn faces a backlash from his own shadow cabinet after it was confirmed the Labour leader will attempt to force his MPs into voting in favour of triggering Article 50.

On Thursday, the government revealed the bill which, if passed, will allow it to trigger Article 50 and formally begin the process of leaving the European Union and open up Brexit negotiations with the other 27 EU member states.

Speaking on Sky News, Corbyn confirmed he will tell his MPs not to “block” Article 50 and vote in favour of the bill when it’s debated in the House of Commons, saying he wants to “make sure it goes through next week”.

“We will put out a statement today to our members that we want them to vote for Article 50,” said Corbyn. “I fully understand the pressures and issues that members are under, those who represent leave constituencies and those who represent remain constituencies.

“Labour is in the almost unique position of having MPs representing constituencies in both directions and very strongly in both directions.”

Amid reports of a backlash from MPs who represent Remain-voting constituencies, a source from Corbyn’s team told BuzzFeed News: “I wouldn’t assume anything about the consequences, but usual expectations for a three line whip will apply.”

More to follow…

