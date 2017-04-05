Here’s How Nicola Sturgeon Could Hold An Independence Referendum Without May’s Permission

Russell Cheyne / PA Wire/PA Images ID: 10832769

There is a potential legal loophole that Nicola Sturgeon could exploit in order to be able to hold a second independence referendum without Theresa May’s permission, legal experts have told BuzzFeed News.

Speaking at an event at Stanford University on Tuesday, the first minister pointed out that the question of whether or not the Scottish parliament must be granted permission from the UK government to hold a referendum has “never been tested in court”.

Speaking about the Scotland Act – which sets out what powers are devolved to the Scottish parliament – Sturgeon said: “One of the things it reserved to the UK government is the constitution, which is quite a vague term.

“It’s never been tested in court but in 2014 we accepted that for there to be a referendum in Scotland, for the Scottish parliament to legislate for a referendum, it required the legal consent of the UK government.”

Last week, Sturgeon formally requested to begin negotiations with May over the holding of another referendum, but the UK government has made clear that it has no intention of opening up discussions before the UK has left the EU.

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News asked constitutional experts what case the Scottish government could bring forward, and they said it boils down to the wording of the Scotland Act and if it explicitly rules out Holyrood holding referendums.

The relevant schedule of the Scotland Act states aspects of the constitution are reserved to Westminster such as the Crown, the parliament of the UK, and, importantly, “the Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England”.

However, if the Scottish government takes the case for holding a referendum to court, it’s likely to argue that the holding of an advisory referendum – just like the EU referendum of last year – has no direct legal effect on the union as it’s not binding in law, and therefore not beyond Holyrood’s power.

“The argument essentially is that the power to hold a referendum on independence is not included in the reservation of ‘the union’ to Westminster,” said Aileen McHarg, a professor of public law at Strathclyde University.

“Holyrood can’t legislate on anything that ‘relates to’ a reserved matter – so the question is, does a referendum relate to the union? Literally, yes, but statutes aren’t always interpreted literally, and in determining issue, courts have to take account of the purpose and effect of a statute.

“Given any referendum would be advisory only, and, if there’s another No vote, would have no effect on the union at all, the argument would be that it does not sufficiently relate to the union to be ultra vires [beyond Holyrood’s power].”

Asked if such an argument could succeed, McHarg said: “It’s arguable, and I’d say strengthened by the Supreme Court case [brought by Gina Miller], where the judges were all very clear that the effect of an advisory referendum was political not legal.”

Andrew Tickell, a lecturer on public law at Glasgow Caledonian University, explained that a final decision on whether Holyrood can hold a referendum would most likely be made by the UK Supreme Court.

Tickell said there are “persuasive points to be made on both sides”, and that a referendum held without Westminster’s consent would essentially be an “expression of popular opinion, which might or might not have a range of consequences at the political level” rather than a legal one.

“The Scotland Act doesn’t reserve referendums,” said Tickell. “The key question, then, is whether a referendum on independence would ‘relate to the reserved matter’ of the union, considering the referendum’s ‘purpose and effect in all the circumstances’.

“As you can imagine, there are different ways of looking at the ‘effect’ of an independence referendum. You might, for example, focus on its legal effect. And helpfully, the court has never handed down a definitive judgment on this critical point.”

Christine Bell, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Edinburgh, added: “The argument would go something like: It is only an advisory referendum, and if the wording was carefully chosen, it would be made to sound more advisory.”

A Scottish government source said this sort of legal action is not something that is being considered at the moment, and a spokesperson made clear the first minister is still seeking the same legal arrangement that led to the 2014 referendum.

“There is a cast-iron democratic mandate for giving the people of Scotland a choice on their future – and the referendum we are intent on delivering is the same kind as that which took place in 2014,” said a spokesperson for the first minister.

“We agree with the prime minister that now is not the time for a vote, but if the UK government’s intention is to try and indefinitely block a referendum, that would be utterly undemocratic and unsustainable.

“People across Scotland already disagree with that stance, and public opinion is only likely to turn even more sharply against the PM the longer she tries to stick to that position.”